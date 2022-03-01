ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

EIA report says crude oil and diesel fuel prices to decrease in 2022

By WorkBoat Staff
workboat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its Feb. 8 Short-Term Energy Outlook, the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that average 2022 prices for both crude oil and diesel fuel will decrease. Brent crude oil spot prices averaged $87 per barrel in January, a $12 bbl increase from December 2021, the...

www.workboat.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Surging cost of diesel fuel could lead to higher prices on consumer goods

In what could be another blow to consumers’ pocket books, diesel gas prices have now hit a national average of more than $4 per gallon. Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA, said as the crisis continues, the likelihood that Russian leaders will drive up the prices of crude oil will only increase, which would drive […]
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

And now it’s 2013: DOE/EIA diesel price rises to level of 9 years ago

The benchmark diesel price has moved to a level not seen in nine years. The latest Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration price is $4.055 a gallon, effective Tuesday. The usual Monday posting was delayed due to Presidents Day. The latest price marks an increase of 3.6 cents from the prior...
TRAFFIC
Dayton Daily News

Truckers weather rising diesel prices as fuel stocks fall

Chalk it up as yet another supply chain challenge — diesel fuel prices have been rising precipitously in recent weeks. On Dec. 20, a gallon of diesel in the United States cost an average of $3.62, according to the Federal Reserve. On Feb. 14, that had risen to just over $4 a gallon.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel inventories fall -EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude stockpiles rose sharply, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 18 to 416 million barrels, the EIA said, much more than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000-barrel build.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Fuel Oil#Eia#Omicron
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.28 to $92.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.45 to $96.84 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

EIA data show an increase in weekly U.S. crude supplies amid rising oil prices

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 18. On average, analysts had forecast a decline of 300,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 6 million-barrel increase, according to sources. Weekly inventory data were released a day later than usual due to Monday's Presidents' Day holiday. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 600,000 barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply declines of 1.1 million barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub fell by 2 million barrels for the week. April West Texas Intermediate crude was up $5.26, or 5.7%, at $97.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $97.14 before the supply data, finding support as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global supplies of oil.
TRAFFIC
FOX 43

Prices of crude oil rise amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine—see how it's impacting the cost of fuel for truck drivers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The international unrest between Russia and Ukraine sparked a huge price increase in crude oil, surpassing $100 per barrel last week. It's now decreased, however, consumers remain on high alert because the rise in the price of crude oil makes for an increase in fuel prices. With inflation already rising, this is not good news for the wallets of many Americans and those across the globe.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Surging diesel prices, lag in fuel surcharges starting to raise concern

Other FreightWaves stories related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on logistics:. Greg Miller on shipping: Shipping isn’t waiting for sanctions; It’s refusing to move Russian cargo. Eric Kulisch on air cargo: Ukraine crisis creates logistics headaches for air cargo airlines. Jack Daleo on e-commerce:...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Saudi oil minister dropped from U.S. energy conference agenda

HOUSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - A keynote address by Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman at a Houston energy conference was taken off the agenda on Friday, according to an updated calendar. The minister on Wednesday had been added to the CERAWeek 2022 schedule and was to address top...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy