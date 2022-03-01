ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don't let us be forgotten’: Soldier's plea as key Ukrainian port of Mariupol suffers under siege

By Robert Mendick,
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Ukraine’s largest cities was under siege from relentless bombardment on Tuesday, with its power cut off amid fierce fighting. Russian forces said they were committed to encircling the strategic Black Sea port of Mariupol, which is key to the Kremlin’s plans to create a land corridor between the Crimea...

#Civilian Casualties#Sea Of Azov#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Kremlin#Telegraph#Black Sea Fleet
