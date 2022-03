Back in December, 2021, Royal Enfield introduced its extremely limited-edition 120th Anniversary 650 Twins to the world. It is, after all, not every year that an OEM celebrates such a momentous birthday. So, in collaboration with some of India’s best artisans, Enfield planned to release just 60 Continental GT 650s and 60 Interceptor 650s for each region. India’s launch went first, in December—and sold out in mere minutes.

