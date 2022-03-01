Portion of Daytona Beach Pier closed due to structural damage

Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Pier

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A portion of the Daytona Beach Pier is closed due to structural damage.

The closure comes days before Daytona Bike Week and spring break are set to bring crowds to the coast.

City officials said the east end of the pier, which serves as the fishing section, is closed due to a damaged piling underneath.

They said that portion of the pier will remain closed while its structural integrity is evaluated by an engineer and will reopen once it is determined to be safe.

Officials said Joe’s Crab Shack on the west end of the pier remains accessible and open.

