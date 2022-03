BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of events taking place across Western New York this weekend. Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The Buffalo Home Show kicks off at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Friday and continues through Sunday. "The Buffalo Home Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals," its website says. If you can not attend this weekend, the home show will also run next weekend from March 11 to March 13. You can find more information here.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO