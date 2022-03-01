Cramer backs resolution calling for removal of Russia from UN Security Council

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is joining other lawmakers in calling for the removal of Russia from the United Nations Security Council.

“It’s high time to remove Russia from the United Nations Security Council if for no other reason than the unwarranted and violent invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s thuggery and aggression should have consequences at every level,” Cramer said in a statement. “The Russian government is actively killing innocent Ukrainian civilians, committing war crimes, and invading sovereign territory unprovoked.”

Cramer is among nine other Republican lawmakers from the House and Senate in sponsoring the joint resolution urging the Biden Administration to take the action requested.

Most UN analysts says the only way to remove a permanent member of the UN Security Council is through an amendment to the UN Charter.

A nation, in general, can be expelled from the UN through a recommendation of the security council and by a two-thirds vote of the UN membership. But whether that applies to the permanent members of the security council is not known.

