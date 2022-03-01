ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach man arrested, accused of possessing and distributing child pornography

By Julius Ayo
 6 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is facing multiple charges after being caught in possession of child pornography.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the VBPD Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) began an investigation regarding child pornography being distributed at home in the 600 block of Cooperstown Court.

On Monday, authorities executed a search warrant and arrested Joshua Dale Shaw on two counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Joshua Dale Shaw, March 1, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

