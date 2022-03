The US Navy has salvaged the $117m fighter jet that crashed into the flight deck of an aircraft carrier before falling into the South China Sea.The F-35C jet suffered a “landing mishap” on the USS Carl Vinson in January, and was pulled up from a depth of 12,400 feet and hauled onto a construction vessel earlier this week.The aircraft was taken to a “nearby military installation” for an investigation into the incident.The pilot and six sailors were injured in the crash, which also severed four fo the arresting cables that the carrier uses to catch landing aircraft.Despite the damage,...

MILITARY ・ 6 HOURS AGO