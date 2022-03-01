ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids venue owner senator’s guest for State of the Union

By Rick Albin
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKLWB_0eSef6Pr00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids businessman will be Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

It’s a longstanding tradition for members of Congress get to invite a guest to be in the gallery as the president speaks. That tradition has been modified this year because of COVID-19 precautions: the guests will not be in the gallery but will instead be attending virtually.

Stabenow, a Democrat and Michigan’s senior senator, said her guest was chosen to showcase a business’s recovery from the struggles of the pandemic. She invited Scott Hammontree, the co-owner of The Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids.

“He has been very involved in organizing a group of folks that have theaters and local arts venues and music venues and so on who had to, unfortunately, like so many other businesses, shut down during the pandemic, very difficult to survive,” Stabenow said. “We worked with them to be able to put support into the American Rescue Plan that allowed them to be able to come out of this. They’re coming out, they’ve been able to survive, they’re bringing their employees back.”

What to watch for in the State of the Union

You can expect to hear during Biden’s speech some examples of what the administration sees as successes despite the pandemic. Hammontree’s may be one that is highlighted.

Melissa Isaac of Mt. Pleasant will be a guest of first lady Jill Biden. Isaac is a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and teacher who worked to provide more metal health support to her students and their families.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Government
City
Union, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WOOD TV8

Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials

Angry over COVID-19 restrictions such as the closing of gyms, people from several states met in Ohio in June 2020 to plot ways to overthrow government “tyrants,” prosecutors say. Within a week, they chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a target. The plan, as outlined in a federal court indictment, was to kidnap Whitmer at her […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Democrat#The American Rescue Plan#The State Of The Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy