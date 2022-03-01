Recruitment Picking Up For Baucom

Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” So said Wayne Gretzky, then said Michael Scott, now says Myles Turner. The Indiana Pacers big man Turner posted a video to Instagram this week about a recent trip that he took to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
Kobe Bryant is one of the most confident players in the history of the NBA. While Kobe's talent was out of this world, it was his sheer confidence and self-belief that made him one of the best players in the NBA during his career. Kobe believed that no one could get the better of him under any circumstances.
With about 20 games left in the 2021-22 NBA season there are a number of teams that are simply not worth watching anymore. But for TNT’s Charles Barkley, one team that is still in the playoff hunt has left him wanting to change the channel. During last night’s edition...
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — There are times when third-ranked North Carolina State hits an offensive groove with the points coming in an easy flow and from just about anywhere in its lineup. Jakia Brown-Turner offered another reminder Friday, giving the Wolfpack a successful start in the push for a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament […]
PEMBROKE, N.C. — In a season that was full of ups and downs, the Newberry wrestling team showed why they are the predominant program in the region. They claimed their second consecutive NCAA Super Region II Title and tenth overall on Saturday in Pembroke, N.C. Five different Wolves punched...
COLUMBUS -- The Carrollton boys finished in 14th place at the Division II state tournament held at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl on Friday.
Junior Kobe Green was the top bowler for the Warriors as he was tied for 48th place with a 518 series (154-211).
The Warriors were the winners by 16 pins as they outlasted...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With the NFL draft only a few weeks away, Stacker.com and Pro Football Reference have been taking a blast from the past. Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft […]
After having its season end with an 8-0 loss to second-seeded Upper Arlington in a district semifinal Feb. 27 at OhioHealth Ice Haus, the Thomas Worthington hockey team sat in the locker room for about an hour.
The Cardinals, who finished 22-12-3-3 overall, had built a bond and nobody wanted to leave.
...
The Fox Chapel girls 400-yard freestyle relay finished Friday what the Foxes’ 200 medley relay started Thursday. The quartet of junior Sophie Shao, senior Ariana Pasquella, junior Payton O’Toole and senior Rei Sperry won the WPIAL Class 3A championship meet-closing relay in a school-record time of 3 minutes, 29.23 seconds.
