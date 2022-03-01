ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mardi Gras traditions: What is the ‘Greasing of the Poles’?

By with photojournalist Justin Abshire, Wild Bill Wood, Michael Bartiromo
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO /NEXSTAR) — The Big Easy once again became “The Big Greasy” over the weekend, albeit for a few brief moments.

“The Greasing of the Poles,” an annual tradition that takes place during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, may not be as well-known as some of the city’s other celebrations, but it’s undoubtedly just as wild. It all started more than five decades ago when the management of the Royal Sonesta hotel in the French Quarter began lubricating the poles that hold up the hotel’s cast-iron balconies to keep revelers from attempting to climb up.

This is illegal every day in New Orleans except Mardi Gras

“Our coveted Bourbon balconies were getting invaded by [people] from the street, climbing up the poles to get up to the sacred ground,” Al Groos, the general manager of the Royal Sonesta, explained in an interview with WGNO ‘s Bill Wood.

This practice eventually morphed into a contest — the “Greasing of the Poles” — which has been going strong for 52 years.

Contestants at the event, also known as “greasers,” are tasked with lubricating the poles while giving a performance for a panel of local celebrity judges, per the tourism site GoNola.com . Today, the contest also recognizes a “People’s Choice” winner, chosen by the spectators.

This year’s champion was Greg Kata, who, at one point, used his curly wig to slather the pole in petroleum jelly. Another contestant, Mamie Dame, took home the People’s Choice award after performing more of a burlesque routine while applying grease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uajoc_0eSeego100
Greg Kata, seen here at this year’s Greasing of the Poles competition on Feb. 25, 2022, was declared the winner of the 2022 event by the judging panel. (WGNO)

Both winners enjoyed champagne and bragging rights. Viewers, meanwhile, hopefully, went home with memories that’ll hold them over until next year’s “Greasing.”

Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent

“People come, they see something they’ve never seen before, they laugh, they have a hoot and it sets the tone for the rest of the weekend,” Groos told WGNO.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

