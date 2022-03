The big data compute team at Netflix was dealing with some pesky data aggravations a few years ago. “Earlier this week, we had somebody go in and rename a column, and in one engine they were getting results, and in the other ones they were getting null,” said Daniel Weeks, then a Netflix engineering manager, speaking at a 2019 developers’ conference. As head of that team, he and others were building a new way to solve those sorts of data-processing engine complexities that had prevented smoother analysis of the data rushing into the Netflix streaming service.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO