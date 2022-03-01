Louisville basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Get the latest live updates, scores, highlights

The Louisville men's basketball team (12-16, 6-12) did not look confident or encouraged after their loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. The Cards have lost 12 of their last 14 games with two more regular-season games left.

U of L takes on Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2, and winning a game from here on out is going to be about more than trying to reach the unreachable that is the postseason.

“I think we’re playing for pride at this point,” interim coach Mike Pegues said.

The Cards are playing “to show that we can win a game, that we can be connected for 40 minutes, and we can do things the right way and give ourselves a chance to win,” Pegues said.

Louisville leads the all-time series against Virginia Tech 36-8. The Cardinals won the most recent meeting 73-71 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville on Jan. 26, 2021. Louisville has won 17 straight in the series, with the Hokies’ last win coming Feb. 13, 1991 in Blacksburg. The Cards are 8-0 against Virginia Tech since joining the ACC.

