Local Ukraine resident begs friends to come to safety

NORTH PORT — As others waved signs and Ukrainian flags at a recent rally in North Port, Anna Mariani clutched a portrait mounted on a rustic plaque.

It was an image of Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet, writer, artist and political figure from the 1800s. The vast majority of Ukrainians — and many Ukrainian Americans — would recognize the face instantly.

“If he were alive, he would tell us to fight for freedom like he did,” she said while protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I want him to be here with us.”

Mariani said she’s been to Washington, D.C. to see the bronze memorial statue of the historical figure, who was also a folklorist and ethnographer. The United States honored him with the statue, dedicated by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1964, the 150th anniversary of Shevchenko’s birth.

“Taras Shevchenko is an honored foreign hero who helped develop modern Ukrainian literature among other things,” she said.

Mariani said she was inspired by his poem, “My Testament.”

It states: “When I am dead, bury me in my beloved Ukraine. My tomb upon a grave mound high, amid the spreading plain. So that the fields, the boundless steppes. The Dnieper’s plunging shore. My eyes could see, my ears could hear, the mighty river roar.’”

Mariani said her love for Ukrainian literature and history comes from her parents and her pride in their home country comes from her heart.

“I was born on a farm in Cohoes, New York, after my parents fled Germany,” she said, adding she was born the day they her parents arrived in the United States.

“My father lived in Lviv in Ukraine until he was captured and taken to a camp. It was there he met my mother,” Mariani said. “He was later freed. They were married and I was born after they came to the United States with nothing. Catholic Charities gave them each $2. My dad had no job, no real place to live — and a new kid.”

Mariani’s father earned a job with the Ford Motor Co. and she said it changed everything.

“In seven short years, they bought a house and a new car,” she said. “My father loved the USA. It gave him an opportunity to work, to buy us nice clothing and to have freedom. USA is No. 1 for him.”

Mariani has tried to get other family members to flee Ukraine and come to North Port. There are more than 5,700 Eastern European who live in the city and surrounding area. They have built churches and clubs, and have established roots in the community.

They also keep in touch with family and friends who have stayed in Europe.

“I have a 29-year-old cousin who is a doctor, she said she’s not going anywhere, she will stay and fight,” Mariani said. “I have another cousin who works in information technology who said the same thing. They said we are always fighting, we want freedom — none of my family wanted to come.”

Mariani said she called Maria Stefiuk, an opera singer from Rozhniv, Ukraine. The pair met when Stefiuk, who trained at the Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music, performed in North Port.

“I kept in touch with her and we have been friends for many, many years,” Mariani said. “I called and begged her to come here where she can be safe from the invasion and return when it gets better over there. I told her to get to the West. She is 73. She said: ‘Anna, I can’t leave my country. I love my Ukraine. I may be needed to bandage soldiers.’”

Stefiuk is going to get involved, she said.

“She told me: ‘I don’t own any weapons, but I have a shovel and I will use it to fight,’” Mariani said. “She is so determined to stay. She is one of the best music teachers and she wants to fight to help others.”

Mariani said she will continue to protest like she did on the corner of U.S. 41 and Biscayne Drive on Friday. She will again hold Shevchenko’s portrait.

She is quick to recite the rest of his 1845 poem:

“’When from Ukraine the Dnieper bears. Into the deep blue sea, the blood of foes … then will I leave. These hills and fertile fields — I’ll leave them all and fly away. To the abode of God, and then I’ll pray,’” Mariani repeated.