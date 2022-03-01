ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Local Ukraine resident begs friends to come to safety

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Euhud_0eSeeUAB00

NORTH PORT — As others waved signs and Ukrainian flags at a recent rally in North Port, Anna Mariani clutched a portrait mounted on a rustic plaque.

It was an image of Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet, writer, artist and political figure from the 1800s. The vast majority of Ukrainians — and many Ukrainian Americans — would recognize the face instantly.

“If he were alive, he would tell us to fight for freedom like he did,” she said while protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I want him to be here with us.”

Mariani said she’s been to Washington, D.C. to see the bronze memorial statue of the historical figure, who was also a folklorist and ethnographer. The United States honored him with the statue, dedicated by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1964, the 150th anniversary of Shevchenko’s birth.

“Taras Shevchenko is an honored foreign hero who helped develop modern Ukrainian literature among other things,” she said.

Mariani said she was inspired by his poem, “My Testament.”

It states: “When I am dead, bury me in my beloved Ukraine. My tomb upon a grave mound high, amid the spreading plain. So that the fields, the boundless steppes. The Dnieper’s plunging shore. My eyes could see, my ears could hear, the mighty river roar.’”

Mariani said her love for Ukrainian literature and history comes from her parents and her pride in their home country comes from her heart.

“I was born on a farm in Cohoes, New York, after my parents fled Germany,” she said, adding she was born the day they her parents arrived in the United States.

“My father lived in Lviv in Ukraine until he was captured and taken to a camp. It was there he met my mother,” Mariani said. “He was later freed. They were married and I was born after they came to the United States with nothing. Catholic Charities gave them each $2. My dad had no job, no real place to live — and a new kid.”

Mariani’s father earned a job with the Ford Motor Co. and she said it changed everything.

“In seven short years, they bought a house and a new car,” she said. “My father loved the USA. It gave him an opportunity to work, to buy us nice clothing and to have freedom. USA is No. 1 for him.”

Mariani has tried to get other family members to flee Ukraine and come to North Port. There are more than 5,700 Eastern European who live in the city and surrounding area. They have built churches and clubs, and have established roots in the community.

They also keep in touch with family and friends who have stayed in Europe.

“I have a 29-year-old cousin who is a doctor, she said she’s not going anywhere, she will stay and fight,” Mariani said. “I have another cousin who works in information technology who said the same thing. They said we are always fighting, we want freedom — none of my family wanted to come.”

Mariani said she called Maria Stefiuk, an opera singer from Rozhniv, Ukraine. The pair met when Stefiuk, who trained at the Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music, performed in North Port.

“I kept in touch with her and we have been friends for many, many years,” Mariani said. “I called and begged her to come here where she can be safe from the invasion and return when it gets better over there. I told her to get to the West. She is 73. She said: ‘Anna, I can’t leave my country. I love my Ukraine. I may be needed to bandage soldiers.’”

Stefiuk is going to get involved, she said.

“She told me: ‘I don’t own any weapons, but I have a shovel and I will use it to fight,’” Mariani said. “She is so determined to stay. She is one of the best music teachers and she wants to fight to help others.”

Mariani said she will continue to protest like she did on the corner of U.S. 41 and Biscayne Drive on Friday. She will again hold Shevchenko’s portrait.

She is quick to recite the rest of his 1845 poem:

“’When from Ukraine the Dnieper bears. Into the deep blue sea, the blood of foes … then will I leave. These hills and fertile fields — I’ll leave them all and fly away. To the abode of God, and then I’ll pray,’” Mariani repeated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
North Port, FL
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Many Ukrainian Americans#Russian#Dnieper#Catholic Charities
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

SAS planning 'high-risk rescue of Zelensky': 70 UK's of elite soldiers join 150 US Navy Seals in training for 11th hour night mission to save Ukrainian leader... but ONLY if he requests it

The SAS is planning a 'high-risk rescue' of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky with 70 elite British soldiers and 150 US Navy Seals in training for an 11th hour late night mission, but only if he requests it. Soldiers at a remote base in Lithuania are understood to training with elite...
MILITARY
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
484
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy