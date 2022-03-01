ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State basketball becoming team Pac-12 foes don't want to face in conference tourney

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 6 days ago
The Arizona State basketball team is just 12-16 on the season.

But the Sun Devils are becoming the team that opponents don't want to face in the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

Bobby Hurley's squad has won five of its last six games entering its regular season finales against California and Stanford at home this week.

The Sun Devils beat Oregon in Tempe on Feb. 17, 81-57, before taking down Oregon State at home, 73-53 on Feb. 19.

After losing at UCLA on Feb. 21, 66-52, ASU defeated Colorado on the road on Feb. 24, 82-65 and Utah on the road on Feb. 26, 63-61.

The team has the attention of some college basketball and Pac-12 Insiders.

"Arizona State is a completely different team than earlier in the season," CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein recently tweeted. "Wouldn't want to play this team in Las Vegas in two weeks."

"ASU: The team nobody (seeded 4-12) wants to play in the Pac-12 tournament," The San Jose Mercury News' Jon Wilner recently tweeted. "Just as we all figured."

Wilner expounded on the Sun Devils in a recent story, writing that teams would want to draw ASU in the Pac-12 Tournament at their own peril.

"No team possesses more momentum than the Sun Devils, who have won five of their past six after a road sweep of the Mountain schools. Two days before Arizona lost at Colorado, ASU ran the Buffaloes off the floor. We see two primary reasons for the uptick in Tempe, and they’re connected: More efficient offense; and a regular rhythm of competition. Because of COVID, the Sun Devils played one game in a 24-day stretch over the end of December and the first half of January. For a team that’s heavily reliant upon transfers, the shutdown severely impacted chemistry, confidence and rhythm. ASU hosts the Bay Area schools this week, creating the distinct possibility that it will end the season with a .500 record in league play (10-10) — a remarkable turnaround for a team that was 3-9 at one point."

SI.com's Donnie Druin wrote about how ASU is hot at the right time.

He wrote: "We're just two weeks away from the Pac-12 tournament, as Arizona State has two home meetings with Cal (March 3) and Stanford (March 5) before preparations for conference brackets can begin. Realistically, the Sun Devils need a championship game appearance to be remotely close to qualifying for the NCAA tournament, if not winning it all in Las Vegas. That's a fault of their own thanks to a treacherous beginning to the season. However, ASU has seemingly turned the corner in all facets, displaying active hands on the defense, while taking higher quality shots on the other end. When it comes to piecing together magical runs, any player/coach/analyst could tell you it's all about who gets hot at the right time. Giants in the Pac-12 such as UCLA, Arizona and USC still stand in the way. But perhaps we're seeing Arizona State do just that at a time when it's needed more than ever."

The 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 in Las Vegas and the Sun Devils are currently tied with Stanford for the No. 8 seed in the tourney at 8-10 in conference play, just a game behind Washington State and Washington for the No. 6 seed.

The season hasn't been pretty, but the Sun Devils are playing well at the right time.

How much damage can they do in the conference tourney?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

