Here's how you can see more concerts and save money this summer with this special deal

Live Nation has announced its summer concert season Lawn Pass, available at 30 venues, including Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix.

With a Lawn Pass, fans can attend concerts at their local amphitheater all summer long, including select sold-out shows.

A Lawn Pass can be purchased for $199 (plus fees) per venue, and provides access to shows at that specific venue all summer long.

Each venue will have a limited number of Lawn Passes available.

Passes are on sale now at LawnPass.LiveNation.com while supplies last. To purchase the pass, fans can visit the link above and use the dropdown menu to select their desired amphitheater.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day.

Music fans who are able to snag one of the limited-edition passes will have access to a lineup of various acts across county, rock, pop, hip-hop and much more.

The summer concert season at Ak-Chin Pavilion will kick off with a KUPD UFEST topped by Rise Against on Sunday, April 24.

Shows currently booked for the venue are Tears for Fears, Steely Dan, Chicago on a co-headlining tour with Brian Wilson, Backstreet Boys, AJR, Halsey, REO Speedwagon with Styx and Loverboy, Train, Sammy Hagar & the Circle, Dave Matthews Band, the Black Keys and Matchbox 20.

More shows will be announced throughout the coming months. But even if Live Nation didn't add another show (which they will), that already works out to just under $17 a concert (plus fees).

