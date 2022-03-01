ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Here's how you can see more concerts and save money this summer with this special deal

By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WA87v_0eSeeRW000

Live Nation has announced its summer concert season Lawn Pass, available at 30 venues, including Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix.

With a Lawn Pass, fans can attend concerts at their local amphitheater all summer long, including select sold-out shows.

A Lawn Pass can be purchased for $199 (plus fees) per venue, and provides access to shows at that specific venue all summer long.

Each venue will have a limited number of Lawn Passes available.

Passes are on sale now at LawnPass.LiveNation.com while supplies last. To purchase the pass, fans can visit the link above and use the dropdown menu to select their desired amphitheater.

More music news: Don't miss these local artists playing metro Phoenix in March

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day.

Music fans who are able to snag one of the limited-edition passes will have access to a lineup of various acts across county, rock, pop, hip-hop and much more.

The summer concert season at Ak-Chin Pavilion will kick off with a KUPD UFEST topped by Rise Against on Sunday, April 24.

Phoenix concert news: The Offspring, Pepe Aguilar, OneRepublic, Chris Rock, more Phoenix concert news

Shows currently booked for the venue are Tears for Fears, Steely Dan, Chicago on a co-headlining tour with Brian Wilson, Backstreet Boys, AJR, Halsey, REO Speedwagon with Styx and Loverboy, Train, Sammy Hagar & the Circle, Dave Matthews Band, the Black Keys and Matchbox 20.

More shows will be announced throughout the coming months. But even if Live Nation didn't add another show (which they will), that already works out to just under $17 a concert (plus fees).

How Char's got the Blues: The story of a legendary Phoenix nightclub, now called Chars Live

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's how you can see more concerts and save money this summer with this special deal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russia dangles prospect of safe corridors; Ukraine skeptical

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Safe corridors intended to let Ukrainian civilians escape the Russian onslaught could open Tuesday, Kremlin officials said, though Ukrainian leaders were skeptical since prior efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled amid renewed attacks. With the invasion well into its second week, Russian troops were making...
POLITICS
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Pepe Aguilar
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Halsey
Person
Chris Rock
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have made minor progress on establishing safe corridors for people to escape fighting as civilians in one eastern Ukrainian city were shown leaving on buses Tuesday morning. A top Ukrainian official says both sides agreed to a 12-hour-long cease-fire for the evacuation of civilians from the eastern city of Sumy.
POLITICS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy