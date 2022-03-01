How should Galesburg spend $4.1M in federal funds? City leaders consider options

GALESBURG — Mayor Peter Schwartzman and members of city council met Monday evening in City Hall to discuss how to spend the $4.1 million Galesburg will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act. The work session also covered updates to nuisance ordinances and the police department’s phone systems.

City Manager Todd Thompson explained to the four present city council members that the federal funding may be used to respond to the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19, as well as to invest in local infrastructure. The city has received half of the $4.1 million already and anticipates receiving the remainder in approximately one year.

Of the proposed uses, Thompson outlined an approximate $1.01 million to be put to projects the council has already voted in approval of — such as the Hawthorne warming center, Knox County Housing rental assistance and grants for minority-owned businesses and urban agriculture.

Thompson flagged an approximate $1.8 million for future projects he would like direction from the council on, including assisting people with overdue water bills and hiring a new city position that would help at the Galesburg Police Department focus on community outreach and “violence interruption.”

Police chief suggests hiring officer for community outreach

Police Chief Russ Idle voiced his support for hiring and tasking a sworn officer to build relationships and trust with the community when those duties may otherwise be relegated to the background.

“It would be a very effective use of funding to have someone whose primary responsibility and goal was these types of things and didn't have to respond to calls or handle other issues,” Idle said.

The last bucket of projects for potential funding included the community center, a youth summer program and developing a park on the south side of Galesburg. Thompson estimated committing $2.03 million to these three projects.

“There's a lot of different ways you can spend this money," Thompson said.

The city manager said the federal funds can go toward specific projects the city wants to develop or to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 has had on the Galesburg communities. But after Dec. 31, 2026, any unexpended funds will be subject to return.

In what has become an outstanding resolution, council members continued their debate over whether to approve providing the Galesburg community a new activity center. Thompson outlined $1 million of the federal funds to contribute to its possible construction.

Need for community center in Galesburg debated

Seventh Ward City Council Member Larry Cox questioned whether it is known for certain from the community that the activity center is needed and would be used.

“I don't think a business would spend $5 million on a facility and just hope that someone would show up to buy the product or to use their services,” Cox said.

First Ward City Council Member Bradley Hix said he is not against the goal of the activity center or the value it would bring to the community, but that for its estimated price he believes there are better ways to address community needs.

“It's our role, we got elected to and appointed to, in certain situations, to be the stewards of the resources of our city and take care of our taxpayers. So we have to pay attention to what it's going to cost to do that,” Hix said.

Fourth Ward City Council Member Dwight White argued the community need for the activity center is there and that it will be costly not to build it, as it can act as a transformative measure in the lives of Galesburg youth who may otherwise get involved in patterns of violence. White said the council, through the activity center, needs to serve the community’s children and poor people.

“We're stewards of our children as well as stewards of our taxes,” White said. “If money is the first thing I have to worry about and not a human being then I think, personally, I am in the wrong place.”

Fifth Ward City Council Member Jaclyn Smith-Esters asked that the council members wary of building the activity center keep an open mind and argued the community center could help the city’s children born in poverty

“If you are a person who is more quantitative and needs to see a number, just look at our poverty rate. It's 21.36 percent in Galesburg. That's almost a quarter of our population that's in poverty,” Smith-Esters said. “To me right there is like, obviously we need to have a community center, we should have had one and never got rid of it.”

Thompson’s outline for future projects also included “Employee Premium Pay” which could award city employees who worked through the pandemic up to $1,000 and creating a new city position that would focus on connecting people in the community with city assistance programs.

Smith-Esters questioned how the premium pay would look to taxpayers who worked through the pandemic and whether the city employee community outreach position would be a duplication of services.

Cox agreed that $1,000 for max premium pay could be too high and suggested dropping it down to $500. Cox also questioned whether the city community outreach position could be part-time and if hiring a community outreach police officer would impact police or firefighter pensions.

Ordinance change could allow city to address Broadview

Director of Community Development Steve Gugliotta outlined changes to city nuisance ordinances. The changes, which were not voted on during this session, would extend the period of time residents have to pay a bill after the abatement of a violation regarding things such as weeds, trash, pests, inoperable vehicles or dilapidated structures.

If approved, the time a person would have to pay an abatement bill would extend from 15 days to 30 days.

Another section regarding “structures unfit for human occupancy” would allow the city to designate any structure in an egregious situation as unfit for human occupancy — where before only residential structures were allowed.

This measure could theoretically provide an opening for the city to address a building like the former Broadview Hotel on W Main Street through issuing fines or liens.

In an unanimous vote, Hix, White, Smith-Esters and Cox voted to approve upgrading the police department's phone and phone call-recording software.