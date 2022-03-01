Crosspoint taking on state juggernaut in Sunnyside Christian during first appearance at state

Crosspoint boys basketball coach Derrin Doty handled van driver duties Tuesday morning as the Warriors embarked on a lengthy drive east in preparation for the first round of the Class 1B state tournament at Spokane Arena.

Doty admitted to being a bit concerned about weather after heavy snowfall caused I-90 to shut down much of the day Monday.

"I don't know how to put chains on that van, so hopefully I don't have to do it," Doty said.

Travel concerns aside, Doty said the Warriors felt confident about their state tournament chances coming off Saturday's regional victory against Oakville. The lowest seed still alive, No. 12 Crosspoint (18-6) faces No. 5 Sunnyside Christian (17-6) at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I really think if we can box out and win the rebounding battle, with all the offense we have, I like our chances," Doty said. "It's a question of, 'Can you do it under the lights of the big arena?'"

While Crosspoint is making its first appearance at state since 2010, Sunnyside Christian has a ton of history on its side when it comes to seeking championships. The Knights have won 11 state titles: three at the 2B level (1992, 2002, 2005) and eight at the 1B level (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013, 2017-19). Sunnyside didn't qualify for state in 2020, falling to Almira/Coulee-Hartline in regional play.

Both Crosspoint and Sunnyside Christian are led by father-son tandems. Derrin Doty's son Thunderr, a senior guard, earned Sea-Tac League most valuable player honors as a junior. He took home first-team league honors this season, along with senior guard Owen Wyatt. Sunnyside Christian is coached by Dean Wagenaar and the Knights' top player is 6-4 junior guard Cole Wagenaar.

Having spent the weekend working on the Warriors' pre-tournament itinerary, which included a Tuesday afternoon practice at The Warehouse Athletic Facility in Spokane, coach Doty is no stranger to championship events. He coached Crosspoint's girls soccer team to consecutive state titles in 2013-14 and has led the Warriors to the playoffs multiple times in basketball and baseball, the two sports he currently coaches.

A piece of advice Doty had for his players this week is don't become too concerned with results. If the Warriors win Wednesday, they are guaranteed two more games at state. If the Warriors lose, their season is over.

In the final week of a historic season, Crosspoint's coach wants his team to enjoy the ride, whatever lies ahead.

"You try to soak in the moment," Doty said.