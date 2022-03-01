ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

'We had to figure out a way to exist': Murfreesboro's Empanada Sonata going takeout only

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 6 days ago

Nearly two years after opening a brick-and-mortar location, The Empanada Sonata owner Marlyse Moran announced the restaurant at 211 W. Main St. in Murfreesboro is closing its dining room.

The restaurant will move to a takeout-only format.

Moran made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmyt0_0eSeeG3F00

"There's just no way we can salvage the dining room," said Moran, whose menu was inspired by her Cuban and Puerto Rican heritage.

The restaurant, which opened in August 2020, shares a space with Murfreesboro Axe. The axe business is in the front, and Empanada Sonata occupied the back portion of the building.

Murfreesboro Axe will take over the restaurant space and add game lanes.

Empanada Sonata will have a takeout counter immediately inside the front entrance where customers can place orders.

"We'll have a few high-top tables by the windows if people want to drop by and grab something to eat," Moran said. Empanada Sonata customers can also sit at the Murfreesboro Axe bar.

The decision to go to a takeout-only format was difficult.

Although Empanada Sonata has garnered a loyal following of regular customers, the influx of foot traffic wasn't enough to maintain a full-scale restaurant.

"We had to figure out a way to exist," Moran said.

Despite the brightly colored décor and full-wall mural of a street scene from Havana, Cuba, Moran said, "People didn't know where we are."

Lack of visibility, the pandemic, rising food costs, supply chain issues and frequent employee turnover forced Moran to make an extremely tough choice to modify service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1sVo_0eSeeG3F00

Opening Empanada Sonata was a dream come true for Moran, whose food is inspired by her mother's Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage. Although she wasn't able to attend culinary school, years under the feet of her mother provided the experience she needed to win a loyal following of fans who found her food truck.

"We are not willing to give up. We could throw in the towel completely. But we're going to try to make it work," Moran said.

The restaurant is working with various third-party delivery services, including Murfreesboro's own Hometown Delivery .

Although the restaurant size will decrease, Empanada Sonata will increase hours of operation from four days a week to daily service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDSsX_0eSeeG3F00

Also, the restaurant will continue to serve a full menu, including alcoholic mixed drinks to go.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok .

