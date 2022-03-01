ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Councilmember Glover resigns from Metro Council

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260wU3_0eSeeEHn00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At-large Councilmember Steve Glover has resigned from the Metro Council due to ongoing health concerns.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman issued the announcement Tuesday, citing Councilmember Glover “health challenges over the last several months.”

The memo reads:

This memorandum is to inform you that At-large Councilmember Steve Glover has resigned from his position effective today, March 1, 2022. Councilmember Glover, as you may know, has been dealing with some health challenges over the last several months. After much thought and advice, he has made the difficult determination that it is in his best interest to resign from the seat.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hz8ba_0eSeeEHn00

Councilmembers are not replaced via special election and Glover’s seat will remain vacant until 2023.

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Metro Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Special Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy