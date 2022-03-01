Collierville: Mailed utility bills delayed

Many Collierville residents rely on mailed utility bills, but for now, they won’t be receiving them, according to town officials, and it is unknown how long before the problem is resolved.

Collierville contracts with a company to print and mail utility bills, but it has failed to do so. Therefore, many residents won’t receive their bills covering Collierville services — water, sewer and sanitation — in a timely manner. The town will extend the time for residents to pay and will not penalize them. Residents may review their bills online .

The electric bills come through Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division and are not part of the Collierville billing problem. Residents will continue to receive their MLGW bills.

The town is also offering alternatives for residents to pay their Collierville bills based on an estimate or actual amount:

In person: Residents may pay between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays — excluding holidays —at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Pkwy.

By mail: Residents may mail their payment to 500 Poplar View Pkwy, Collierville, TN, 38017

Drop boxes: The town has 24 hour drop boxes at Town Hall, Lucius E. & Elsie C. Burch, Jr. Library, the H.W. Cox Community Center and on Washington Street near the food pantry.

Drive-thru window: On the north side of town hall, a window is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Online: Residents can pay their bill online .

Residents may also set up automatic draft for utilities by filling out a form and turning it into the finance department at Town Hall.