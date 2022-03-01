ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police commissioners add over $1M to lawsuit settlement fund

By John Pepitone
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday added more than $1 million to a fund used to pay off lawsuits filed against police.

Police board members unanimously approved moving $1.25 million from the police department’s unappropriated fund balance to a special liability fund used to pay potential lawsuit settlements.

Just last week, a man who was wrongfully arrested and held in jail for weeks as a teenager reached a $900,000 settlement with Kansas City police .

Police arrested Tyree Bell in 2016 when he was 15 and held him in jail for three weeks. No charges were ever filed against Bell.

One killed in fiery crash involving Kansas City trash truck

Police mistakenly believed Bell was another teen who ran from officers and threw down a gun.

Police commissioners recently agreed on changes in police budgeting so that commanders can no longer move money earmarked for salaries and staffing costs to pay for lawsuit settlements.

