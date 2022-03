The very first time I saw 311 in Missoula was all the way back in 2000 when I was still a "volunteer" for The Blaze. By volunteer I mean I worked here but the station was so new they couldn't afford to pay me yet. So I was working the 311 show at the Adams Center in November, it was their winter tour and they were, and still are, a GREAT interview. Super fun band. They did 20 songs at that show with a cover of "Who's Got The Herb" and "F*** The Bullshit" for the encore. It was the first real Blaze show so I can remember things about it that I definitely don't remember about later shows.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO