The NFL shockingly suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, for the entire 2022 season after he was found to have wagered on NFL games. Of course, it’s an obvious conflict of interest for a professional athlete to gamble on their sport, but Ridley is far from the first athlete to have committed the act. Harsh sanctions have been handed down to those who have placed bets on their sport, and we’ve seen instances of it in the NBA, NFL, and MLB. Even the NHL recently had an incident flare up involving Evander Kane, though an investigation found him not guilty of wagering on games.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO