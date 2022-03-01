ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Curiosity Finds a Martian 'Flower'

NASA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmaller than a penny, the flower-like rock artifact on the left was imaged by NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) camera on the end of its robotic arm. The image was taken on...

mars.nasa.gov

Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth From the Rings Of Saturn

NASA recently shared a stunning photo of Saturn with its rings and Earth lined up on Instagram. According to reports, the photo of the two planets was taken in 2013 from the Cassini spacecraft. NASA captioned the post, "That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from approximately...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

12 amazing photos from the Perseverance rover's 1st year on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has now been exploring Mars for a full year, and it has captured some amazing photos during that stretch. The car-sized Perseverance rover touched down inside the Red Planet's 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The rover is searching for signs of past Mars life in Jezero, which hosted a big lake and a river delta in the ancient past. It's also collecting and caching dozens of samples for future return to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

A large asteroid zips past Earth today, here's how to watch it live

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a livestream Monday (Feb. 21) of an asteroid zooming safely past Earth, weather permitting. You can catch live views of asteroid 1999 VF22 starting at 7 p.m. EST Monday (0000 GMT on Tuesday, Feb. 22) from Rome, Italy, where the project is situated. You can watch the livestream on this page or directly from the Virtual Telescope Project if weather conditions allow.
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Moon-like craters never seen before on Earth are evidence of massive ancient impact, say scientists

Geologists studying the US state of Wyoming have discovered a type of meteorite crater never before seen on Earth, the result of a powerful impact millions of years before dinosaurs walked the planet. In a study published in the Geological Society of America Bulletin, the team of German and American scientists describes a field of secondary impact craters they believe was formed by the material ejected from a larger, primary meteor impact around 280 million years ago. Secondary craters are common on rocky bodies in the Solar System with no or thin atmospheres, such as the Moon and Mars, but...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Moon mystery: Who launched the rocket that will slam into the lunar far side?

There's an ongoing saga about the object that will smash into the far side of the moon early next month. First thought to be the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched the DSCOVR Earth-observation spacecraft in February 2015, it was then tagged as a leftover from the launch of China's Chang'e 5-T1 lunar mission in 2014. During a press briefing on Feb. 21, however, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that cannot be the case, as the Chang'e 5-T1 upper stage burned up completely in Earth's atmosphere shortly after liftoff.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

