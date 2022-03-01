Sistine Chapel Exhibition opening in KC delayed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visitors will have to wait a little longer to step into the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel without ever leaving Kansas City.

Tickets are now on sale for “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.” The production opens on the east side of Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, adjacent to the Plaza 211 Parking Garage.

It was scheduled to open March 10. Producers say the opening has been pushed back to April 1, because the exhibition is currently on display in Dallas.

The exhibition is comprised of 34 reproductions of the art painted on the ceiling and at the altar of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

The replicas are over 20 feet wide and 14 feet tall and made from high-resolution photos printed on fabric.

Producers say the 360-degree immersive experience is true to size. Visitors will be able to walk up and admire the frescos, or enjoy the experience with an audio guide.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” runs for a limited time April 1 to May 1. Tickets are sold for Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults.

The exhibition will now be open at the same time as “ Immersive Van Gogh Kansas City . ” The Van Gogh exhibit, produced by a different company, was originally scheduled to open in December. Producers announced it would be delayed until February and then April.

Part of the issue was trying to find a space for the show, according to producers. It is expected to open at Lighthouse ArtSpace at Zona Rosa. The production will run Thursday, April 21 through July 4, 2022.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.