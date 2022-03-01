ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BlackStar Adds Website Form for Public Companies Interested in Custom Equity Trading Platform, Blockchain Equity Trading(TM)

charlottenews.net
 6 days ago

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BEGI) (the 'Company' or 'BlackStar') has added a form through their website so that public companies interested in receiving information about a customized trading platform in the future can register their interest with the Company. The customized platform...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Binance takes equity stake in Malaysian trading platform, MX Global

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken an equity investment in MX Global, one of four recognized market operator-digital asset exchanges that has full approval by the Securities Commission Malaysia. MX Global also received another investment from Cuscapi Berhad, a digital business solutions provider in Malaysia, in he form of redeemable convertible...
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

OPTEC INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES Company's New Marketplace Website

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the introduction of www.Optec.io the company's new Marketplace website. The new portal will be replacing OPTEC's online website store in the near future. Optec.io is an open marketplace initially for medical, medical protective, medical...
VISTA, CA
charlottenews.net

Northern Data Operations and Financial Update for February 2022

As of 28 February 2022, Northern Data held c. 784 Bitcoin, and c. 30,211 Ethereum which, at recorded exchange rates (BTC/EUR 38,429; ETH/EUR 2,594) carries an equivalent value of approximately EUR 110 million. Year-to-date 2022 Northern Data generated:. 9,837 Ethereum. 450 Bitcoin. Northern Data has a positive long-term view on...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackstar#Public Companies#Equity Trading#Tm#Boulder Co Accesswire#Bdtp#Company#Sec#Bdpt#Finra
charlottenews.net

Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY )(AIM:AGL) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
charlottenews.net

Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, further to its September 2, 2021 news release, that it has filed, and received a receipt for, a final short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Prospectus'). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The Prospectus was filed to provide the Company with financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives, which include the acquisition of additional royalties. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
INCOME TAX
charlottenews.net

Group Ten to Host Live Global Commodities Markets Discussion with Jeffrey Christian, Managing Director of CPM Group

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Vancouver, BC - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) will be hosting a live webinar on March 8, 2022, at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) with special guest, Jeffrey Christian, Managing Director of CPM Group. Group Ten President, Michael Rowley, will provide a concise overview and update on the Company and our Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co+Au project in Montana, followed by an in-depth discussion on the global macro-economic picture, trends and implications for the broader commodities sector and critical minerals, in particular.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
charlottenews.net

InsuraGuest Provides Initial Results for its New Activities Program ISG Active

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ('InsuraGuest' or the 'Company'), through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC®, announces initial results from the product launch of InsuraGuest's new sports activities insurance coverage announced in the December 13, 2021 press release. From the beginning of this year's 2021-22 winter ski, snowboard, and tubing season, InsuraGuest has sold the digitally embedded insurance coverage to in excess of 200,000 participants. The Company's sports and event activities products are being marketed as ISG Active (www.ISGActive.com).
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Slope wallet, the Web 3.0 Mobile Gateway has Launched Cross-chain Swap Functionality

As the first mobile decentralized wallet launched in the Solana network, reaching the key benchmark of 1,000,000 active users, Slope wallet has accomplished another milestone: connecting to the mainstream blockchains such as Ethereum, BSC, and Terra to improve the efficiency of interaction between assets on different chains. With the continued...
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

Can B Corp. Executes Joint Venture with PrimeX Making its CBD Products Available in Brazil

Enabling Access to the 4th Largest Pharmaceutical Market in the World and its 210 Million Consumers. HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B'' or the 'Company'), a health and wellness company specializing in developing, producing, and selling hemp-derived cannabinoid products, is pleased to announce its formation of a joint venture with PrimeX, a marketing, sales, and distribution company, for its CBD products in Brazil.
HICKSVILLE, NY
charlottenews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Request to Requisition General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, announces that, on 11 February 2022, it received a letter from Pershing Nominees Limited (the 'Letter'), legal owner of 79,505,999 share representing over 5% of the total paid-up capital of the Company.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Sol Voltaics Unveils Comprehensive Tesla Solar Panels Informative Article

Sol Voltaics has unveiled a comprehensive and informative Tesla Solar Panels review that can help readers make the best decisions for their future. It's true that renewable technology is the need of the hour, and the future of the planet depends on it. While many might be interested in embracing the latest renewable technologies like Tesla Solar Panels, for example, they find the decision to be overwhelming without access to adequate information. That's the crucial gap that Sol Voltaics has filled since its inception, and has made its mark with readers.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Retains Strategic Advisory Firm International Monetary

Full-Service Merchant Banking and Advisory Firm to Tap Nationwide Network of Accredited Investors, Analysts and Broker-Dealers. HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced that it has retained International Monetary (IM), a full-service Merchant Banking and Strategic Advisory Firm, to develop and manage a comprehensive strategic advisory program focused on introducing SIRC to a nationwide network of accredited investors, analysts and broker-dealers.
HENDERSON, NV
charlottenews.net

Privacy Ninja Announces Partnership with JustHR: Offering Funded Consultancy Services to Implement Progressive HR Practices and PDPA Compliance

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Recently Privacy Ninja has announced that they will be collaborating with HR consultancy firm JustHR to offer funded consultancy services to all qualified organizations in Singapore. Privacy Ninja, a leading cybersecurity and data protection company, will complement JustHR's services in the area of PDPA compliance.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces New Pricing Agreement with Tier-1 Solar Suppliers to Enhance National Margin Profile

SIRC Family of Companies to Offer Enphase's Energy System, Including Backup Batteries and Microinverters, Spanning its 250+ Sales Teams Across 40 States. New Pricing Agreement with Enphase and Tier-1 Solar Panel Supplier to Reduce Hardware Costs on Solar Installations by Over 25%. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Breezer Ventures Inc to Acquire Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Breezer Ventures, Inc. (OTC:BRZV). Further to the company's new release from September 21, 2021, the company is pleased to announce its plans to proceed with it's acquisition of Magnum Finest Spirits Inc. Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company...
LAS VEGAS, NV
charlottenews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Love Hemp Scoops Awards for its CBD Products

Love Hemp a Winner in this Year's Beauty Shortlist Awards. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC ('Love Hemp', the 'Group', or the 'Company') (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce it has won four accolades in this year's Beauty Shortlist Awards, which were announced yesterday on Tuesday 2nd March, 2022. These recent accolades from the Beauty Shortlist Awards join a host of other awards for Love Hemp.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy