BlackStar Adds Website Form for Public Companies Interested in Custom Equity Trading Platform, Blockchain Equity Trading(TM)

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, further to its September 2, 2021 news release, that it has filed, and received a receipt for, a final short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Prospectus'). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The Prospectus was filed to provide the Company with financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives, which include the acquisition of additional royalties. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

