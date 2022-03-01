ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local company to debut dessert bar concept — and it's a Dewzy

By John Brasier
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 6 days ago
The location will give Dewey's a flagship...

purewow.com

The 40 Best Dessert Bar Recipes to Feed a Crowd (Or, You Know, Yourself)

A cake is a must on your birthday and it simply wouldn’t be the holidays without a pie or two, but a dessert bar is a treat that can—and should—be enjoyed whenever you damn well please. (Although it’s worth knowing that these easy-to-make desserts go down particularly well at potlucks and parties.) And the best part? They’re incredible versatile. No matter what type of treat you seek—be it sugar-free, keto-friendly or just ridiculously rich—you’re sure to find a bar that fits the bill in our roundup of best dessert bar recipes.
RECIPES
Tulsa World

Velvet taco to open this week; Local Bison readies new pizza concept

Velvet Taco, a Dallas-based chain known for crafting taco creations that draw from culinary traditions beyond Tex-Mex, will open its first Tulsa location Feb. 28. The shop, at 1444 S. Peoria Ave., is on the site of what had been a Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer restaurant for many years.
TULSA, OK
Mashed

Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

Aldi's New Ice Cream Bars Are Shaped Like a Popular Dessert

We might be biased, but one of our favorite ways to start the week is with a new Aldi treat. The grocery store, after all, has a knack for releasing deliciously fun items. Need proof? According to Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds, the retailer is now selling ice cream bars shaped like ... donuts!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Costco Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With A Baileys-Flavored Dessert

With St. Patrick's Day less than a month away, it's no surprise that brands are bringing back classic flavors for the holiday. Cold Stone Creamery will have Lucky Charms Ice Cream available for purchase throughout the month of March, and of course, it's a bright green color. Fans of the Shamrock Shake can expect its return at McDonald's every year. But if you don't want bright green ice cream, there's another dessert at Costco that you can pick up this year to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NWI.com

Landmark Miller Bakery Cafe to be revived with new coffee bar concept

GARY — New owners have acquired the landmark Miller Bakery Cafe restaurant and plan to revive it with a fresh new concept. Peggy and Rex Blackwell and their son Matthew Blackwell bought the 555 S. Lake St. building that was previously home to an acclaimed fine-dining restaurant for an undisclosed amount.
GARY, IN
Winston-Salem Journal

Dewey's Dewzy Bar set to open in April in Friendly Center

Dewey's Bakery, based in Winston-Salem, is planning to introduce a new concept and retail store in Greensboro's Friendly Center. Dewey's Dewzy Bar will offer "freshly baked, homestyle cakes and cookies with freshly churned ice cream," the company said in a statement. The year-round, permanent store will be at 3110 Kathleen Ave. in the same spot in Friendly that Dewey's has used for its holiday season outlet for years.
GREENSBORO, NC
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Infamous Wieners Circle Debuts New Setup With Karaoke, Patio Seating & A Bar Serving Alcohol

Serving up high-quality street food with a side of insults and now booze too!. There must be very few hot dog stands around the world with the same fame as Wieners Circle, let alone any to have had its own reality TV show . The Lincoln Park stand and its beloved Chicago-style hot dogs have become a staple of the Windy City since opening in 1983, but it’s the tongue-in-cheek barrage of insults that have gone a long way in boosting the stand’s infamy.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Des Moines

Crumbl Cookies: The wait for Ankeny's hottest desserts

I have a confession. I am 100% that person who will wait in line to try a new chain store. (Looking at you Steak n' Shake.)Driving the news: If you haven't heard, Crumbl Cookies is the metro's latest craze, prompting 2-hour waits when the franchise first opened earlier this month.My journey: I've tried multiple times to get some of the trendy desserts, but alas, I struggled ordering same-day online or had to wait outside in freezing temps.How I got some: I actually planned it out and ordered 48 hours in advance last week.The result: A beautiful pink parcel with four gigantic Valentines-themed cookies ($13.71).Half a cookie was filling. They were delicious and soft and I appreciated that all the flavors actually tasted different and weren't just "sugar" or "chocolate."👀 What's next: I saw there's a cornbread cookie this week. The flavors: Birthday cake, chocolate strawberry cheesecake, chocolate caramel and sugar with X's and O's. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
ANKENY, IA
Marin Independent Journal

We taste-test the desserts of Top Chef’s Monique Feybesse

Monique and Paul Feybesse of Tarts de Feybesse have two criteria when making a dessert: “One, it has to be delicious. Two, it has to be absolutely gorgeous,” says Monique Feybesse. Having had the opportunity to sample their wares, this journalist can confirm the Vallejo-based duo are serious...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WOMI Owensboro

You Can Enjoy Moonshine Inspired by Kentucky Restaurant’s Famous Desserts

Patti's 1880's Settlement is known for serving up delicious food in Grand River's Kentucky, and now you can enjoy some of that food in a flavored moonshine!. Patti's 1880's Settlement is so delicious that people travel from all over to stop in and enjoy their food. Beyond delicious pork chops, and flower pot bread with strawberry butter they also serve up delicious housemade desserts. Their desserts are so delicious that they've now inspired a line of moonshine.
KENTUCKY STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

The Halal Guys planned for Dunwoody

A fast-casual restaurant is headed for Dunwoody that specializes in platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro or falafel. The Halal Guys plans a new location at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway, Suite #H-61, according to a spokeswoman for the restaurant chain. Franchise owner Joe Hafez is hoping to open the location in April or May. The […] The post The Halal Guys planned for Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Hotel Valencia debuts Naranja Tequila and Mezcal Bar

Downtown boutique property Hotel Valencia Riverwalk celebrated nearly 20 years in business this week with the unveiling of swanky cocktail spot Naranja Tequila and Mezcal Bar. Located inside he hotel, the lounge offers a selection of tequilas and mezcals not found elsewhere in San Antonio, according to hotel officials. Further, it aims to offer an approachable atmosphere where both guests and locals can enjoy the smoky spirits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
