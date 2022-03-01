Local company to debut dessert bar concept — and it's a Dewzy

I have a confession. I am 100% that person who will wait in line to try a new chain store. (Looking at you Steak n' Shake.)Driving the news: If you haven't heard, Crumbl Cookies is the metro's latest craze, prompting 2-hour waits when the franchise first opened earlier this month.My journey: I've tried multiple times to get some of the trendy desserts, but alas, I struggled ordering same-day online or had to wait outside in freezing temps.How I got some: I actually planned it out and ordered 48 hours in advance last week.The result: A beautiful pink parcel with four gigantic Valentines-themed cookies ($13.71).Half a cookie was filling. They were delicious and soft and I appreciated that all the flavors actually tasted different and weren't just "sugar" or "chocolate."👀 What's next: I saw there's a cornbread cookie this week. The flavors: Birthday cake, chocolate strawberry cheesecake, chocolate caramel and sugar with X's and O's. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

ANKENY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO