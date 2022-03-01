Finch Honored As Silver Winner for "Responsible Technology" and Bronze Winner for "Sustainability Environment & Climate for Product" in 2022 Inaugural Anthem Awards

Expanded Vision and Business Offering, New Leadership Team and Strategic Fintech Partnerships Set the Foundation to Lead the Commercial Digital Banking Industry. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Grasshopper, the client-first digital business bank, today announced the relaunch of its digital banking platform to meet the shifting demands of small businesses and innovators across the country. With needs unmet by the traditional banking system, small businesses are eager to find services and technology that will help them grow. Grasshopper has the capabilities to help these businesses exceed their potential and is set to lead in the innovation economy by building tools specifically designed for small businesses, startups and the venture community.

