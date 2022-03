For all the wind farms and solar panels we've built, the world – and especially the United States – still runs on oil and gas.That is why the onset of a Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens not only a human rights catastrophe in Europe but economic turmoil for American consumers, as well as a giant headache for US president Joe Biden.Russia is one of the world's biggest fossil fuel producers, yielding about 12 per cent of the global economy's oil and 17 per cent of its natural gas. Much of the latter is carried to Europe via pipelines that...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO