ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,050 new cases reported

By Joe Clark
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09voNO_0eSeb9Cs00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, March 1 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,654,991 +1,051
Hospitalizations 112,480 +117
ICU admissions 13,235 +6
Deaths* 36,822 +242
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,900.

Westerville second graders write letters to NBC4’s Bob Nunnally

The department reported 1,916 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,226,496 which is 61.82% of the state’s population. And 3,088 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 1,053 4.4% 18.6%
In ICU 195 4.83% 25.04%
On ventilator 135 2.77% 70.84%

Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory. Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7. The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Columbus vodka maker to donate sales to Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based Watershed Distillery announced Monday that it is donating 100% of its vodka sale profits during March and April to World Central Kitchen to aid in feeding Ukrainians.   “Like many around the world, we are heartbroken for Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said Greg Lehman, CEO […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County exceeds 600 COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Monday that the county has exceeded 600 COVID-19 deaths. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County currently stands at 604. “Sadly, today, we reached another unfortunate milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic by exceeding 600 deaths in Kanawha County as a result of COVID-19,” said […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New award honors Kanawha County health leaders

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has created a new award recognizing “outstanding commitment to public health leadership in Kanawha County.” The “Dr. Rahul Gupta Outstanding Public Health Leadership Award” is named after current Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta. One of Gupta’s past achievements […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

What pets are banned in West Virginia?

(STACKER) — Owner beware: Your pet hyena is not welcome here. Exotic animal ownership requires not only a willingness to care for unusual animals but an understanding of the laws that regulate wildlife in particular states. Laws vary widely across the country, but all are designed with the intent to protect public health and safety from animals […]
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s largest tech company?

The rise of the tech industry in the United States over the past several decades has been staggering. Businesses whose primary function is to produce or sell tech and tech services are on the rise, with Silicon Valley in California’s Bay Area serving as the epicenter of this rapid development. Unfortunately, the financial transgressions of these companies can have a […]
BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 1,085 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,909 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 1,085 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 12 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 493,361 cases and 6,452 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wcmh#Icu#Nbc4#Columbus Public Health#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Virtual celebration to honor WV Deaf Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will be sharing this year’s Deaf Awareness Day celebration in a virtual premiere event. The commission says the event will premiere on the WVCDHH Facebook page at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 and will also air on West Virginia Public […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

What are the most popular baby names in West Virginia?

Each state has its own distinct culture, from architectural styles to signature dishes. These fads and trends inevitably spread out regionally and beyond, urged along by social media, news coverage, and popular culture at large. But while there are unmistakably shared American trends, individual states show variations—some subtle, some apparent—in what their residents favor. When […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta seeks volunteers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A popular event is making waves as it returns to the Capitol City. The Sternwheel Regatta is back with more than 20 sternwheelers set to attend, but organizers are asking for the public’s help to make sure the event runs smoothly. Anyone interested in volunteering ahead of the event can contact […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

Suddenlink, homelessness, college and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of guests to discuss various topics that revolve around the Mountain State, including Suddenlink, homelessness and more. In Segment One, Mark Curtis sits down with Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha, Minority Leader) about the controversial homelessness bill, House Bill 4753. In Segment […]
HOMELESS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy