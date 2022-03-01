ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ActivePure Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P)

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

Multi-Year Contract Offers Savings on Continuous Disinfection Products to S3P Members. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, announced its automated, whole-room disinfection products are now available to Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P) through its distribution agreement with American Medical...

www.charlottenews.net

charlottenews.net

SOHM, Inc. Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. David Aguilar Ph.D., as its Expert Medical Advisor.

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today that Dr. David Aguilar, an experienced leader in CMC activities for pre-clinical and IND filings of allogeneic cell-based therapies, has signed on to serve on the Advisory Board as an Expert Medical Advisor.
CHINO HILLS, CA
charlottenews.net

Privacy Ninja Announces Partnership with JustHR: Offering Funded Consultancy Services to Implement Progressive HR Practices and PDPA Compliance

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Recently Privacy Ninja has announced that they will be collaborating with HR consultancy firm JustHR to offer funded consultancy services to all qualified organizations in Singapore. Privacy Ninja, a leading cybersecurity and data protection company, will complement JustHR's services in the area of PDPA compliance.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

MHHC Enterprises Inc. Plans to Uplist to OTCQB

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTCPINK:MHHC) a diversified holding company is pleased to announce that it plans to uplist its common stock to the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the 'OTCQB'). The OTCQB increases transparency, heightens reporting standards, requires management...
OLYMPIA, WA
charlottenews.net

Ur-Energy Announces Senior Leadership Changes

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the 'Company' or 'Ur-Energy') announces that Jeffrey T. Klenda, the Company's Chairman, CEO and President is resigning as chief executive officer, effective on March 1, 2022. John W. Cash, the Company's current Vice President Regulatory Affairs, has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer and has been appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Directors effective on the same date. Mr. Klenda will remain as Chairman and President at this time.
LITTLETON, CO
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

DPS Group Completes Work on New Virotherapy Manufacturing Facility for Vibalogics

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has completed work on a new, 118,000 SF late-phase clinical and commercial manufacturing facility at 1414 Massachusetts Avenue in Boxborough, Mass. for Vibalogics, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).
BOSTON, MA
charlottenews.net

C Spire Recognized Among Top 150 Managed Service Providers by CRN

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / C Spire Business has been named as one of the top managed service providers (MSPs) in North America for 2022 by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company® and a top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners and value-added resellers (VARS).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Breezer Ventures Inc to Acquire Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Breezer Ventures, Inc. (OTC:BRZV). Further to the company's new release from September 21, 2021, the company is pleased to announce its plans to proceed with it's acquisition of Magnum Finest Spirits Inc. Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company...
LAS VEGAS, NV
charlottenews.net

Pre-IPO Marketplace InvestX Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Jonathan A. Clark as President, USA and Dan Sanders as Executive Vice President, Private Markets

Industry Veterans Bolster their Marketplace Growth. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / InvestX Capital Ltd. ('InvestX' or the 'Company'), a leading private equity marketplace that empowers broker-dealers to invest in pre-IPO companies through its state of the art platform GEM (Growth Equity Marketplace), today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Jonathan A. Clark, as President, USA, and Dan Sanders, as Executive Vice President, Private Markets. Together, these leaders will support the company's growth and further enhance its ability to provide sell-side broker-dealers access to the growing private markets.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

How to fight the next new Covid variant after omicron? Plan for it now

There’s an old adage in public health about a village by a river. Every few days, the story goes, villagers hear cries for help coming from the river and pull out people who are drowning. This cycle repeats itself, over and over. The village builds floats; it trains search and rescue teams. But as time passes, people continue to drown, and it feels like an impossible battle to win. Some people in the village start to say, “We should just let them drown.” Arguments ensue, until one day they realize the drowning people are all coming from rapids upstream. When villagers put up a sign warning boaters about the rapids, boats stop capsizing — and drowning passengers stop drifting down into the village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
charlottenews.net

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. CEO Discusses Innovation Strategy in Video Interview

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announces the availability of a new interview, to discuss the Company's latest expansion initiative. IIOT-OXYS recently signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with an Equipment-as-a-Service (Eaas) start-up in Europe. Emmons describes the plans for...
BUSINESS

