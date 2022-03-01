ActivePure Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P)
Multi-Year Contract Offers Savings on Continuous Disinfection Products to S3P Members. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, announced its automated, whole-room disinfection products are now available to Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P) through its distribution agreement with American Medical...www.charlottenews.net
Comments / 0