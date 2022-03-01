UNICEF raises money for children in Ukraine

The United Nations Children’s Fund, which has responded in times of crisis for decades, has continued their work today in Ukraine.

They want to make sure the most vulnerable are not forgotten during conflicts. More than 7 millions kids call Ukraine home and more than a dozen have been killed since the Russian invasion began. That number is expected to rise.

UNICEF is requesting $276 million in aid from the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs.

They’re also collecting donations . UNICEF’s James Elder sat down with PIX11 News to explain more about how donations can help.

