Richland, WA

CORRECTING and REPLACING GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Awards New York Bay Capital, LLC Investment Banking Contract

 2 days ago

Agency selected because of performance history and a deep understanding of the company's healthcare, technology, and lifestyle spaces. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCQB:GSTC) (www.globestarthera.com) headquartered in Richland, Washington, is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development, and treatments for disease. The...

OPTEC INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES Company's New Marketplace Website

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the introduction of www.Optec.io the company's new Marketplace website. The new portal will be replacing OPTEC's online website store in the near future. Optec.io is an open marketplace initially for medical, medical protective, medical...
VISTA, CA
ActivePure Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P)

Multi-Year Contract Offers Savings on Continuous Disinfection Products to S3P Members. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, announced its automated, whole-room disinfection products are now available to Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P) through its distribution agreement with American Medical Xchange, LLC (AMX), an NMSDC-certified minority-owned distribution company based in Longwood, Fla. AMX is a distributor of medical-surgical equipment and continuous, full-facility disinfection devices for healthcare organizations throughout the United States.
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Plans to Uplist to OTCQB

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTCPINK:MHHC) a diversified holding company is pleased to announce that it plans to uplist its common stock to the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the 'OTCQB'). The OTCQB increases transparency, heightens reporting standards, requires management...
OLYMPIA, WA
American Cannabis Company Partners With Bubba Kush Marijuana Brand

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) (ACC) formed a partnership with the Bubba Kush cannabis brand. As part of this partnership, the company will provide extensive cultivation and consulting services to Bubba Kush, and work closely with them to produce a line of Clean Green Certified cannabis. In addition, ACC will produce, package, sell and distribute the Bubba Kush brand across Colorado.
Medical Marijuana's Kannaway To Launch Its First CBD Product With 1% THC At Its Event In Prague

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) confirmed Tuesday that its subsidiary Kannaway will host its Europe Regional Event in Prague on March 5 and 6, 2022. The event, which will take place at the Wellness Hotel Step, will allow Kannaway brand ambassadors to network with top Kannaway Europe leaders, the company's global executive team, and fellow business owners. The company will also launch its first cannabidiol product to include 1% THC, which can legally be sold throughout the Czech Republic. Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder will be in attendance to share company news, interact with brand ambassadors, and more.
Cravath leapfrogs rival firms' pay, offering associates up to $415K

(Reuters) - Cravath, Swaine & Moore is raising salaries for its associates, going beyond the large law compensation scale for midlevel and senior associates set last week by Davis, Polk & Wardwell. Cravath's most senior associates will earn $415,000, according to an internal memo. Fellow Wall Street firm Davis Polk...
Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
InsuraGuest Provides Initial Results for its New Activities Program ISG Active

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ('InsuraGuest' or the 'Company'), through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC®, announces initial results from the product launch of InsuraGuest's new sports activities insurance coverage announced in the December 13, 2021 press release. From the beginning of this year's 2021-22 winter ski, snowboard, and tubing season, InsuraGuest has sold the digitally embedded insurance coverage to in excess of 200,000 participants. The Company's sports and event activities products are being marketed as ISG Active (www.ISGActive.com).
Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, further to its September 2, 2021 news release, that it has filed, and received a receipt for, a final short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Prospectus'). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The Prospectus was filed to provide the Company with financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives, which include the acquisition of additional royalties. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Ur-Energy Announces Senior Leadership Changes

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the 'Company' or 'Ur-Energy') announces that Jeffrey T. Klenda, the Company's Chairman, CEO and President is resigning as chief executive officer, effective on March 1, 2022. John W. Cash, the Company's current Vice President Regulatory Affairs, has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer and has been appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Directors effective on the same date. Mr. Klenda will remain as Chairman and President at this time.
LITTLETON, CO
Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY )(AIM:AGL) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4....
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. CEO Discusses Innovation Strategy in Video Interview

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announces the availability of a new interview, to discuss the Company's latest expansion initiative. IIOT-OXYS recently signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with an Equipment-as-a-Service (Eaas) start-up in Europe. Emmons describes the plans for...
Oak View Bankshares, Inc. Completes $14 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Oak View Bankshares, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC Pink:OAKV), parent company of Oak View National Bank (the 'Bank'), announced it has completed a private placement of $14 million of 4.0% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 (the 'Notes') to certain qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors (the 'Private Placement'). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general corporate purposes, including strengthening Bank capital ratios and potential future strategic opportunities.
WARRENTON, VA
Bank of New York Mellon to use Chainalysis software for crypto compliance

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) will be the first global systematically important bank (G-SIB) to use Chainalysis compliance software in its risk management program, as part of its strategy to develop cryptocurrency services for its clients. The move comes about a year after BNY Mellon (BK) said it would...
Pre-IPO Marketplace InvestX Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Jonathan A. Clark as President, USA and Dan Sanders as Executive Vice President, Private Markets

Industry Veterans Bolster their Marketplace Growth. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / InvestX Capital Ltd. ('InvestX' or the 'Company'), a leading private equity marketplace that empowers broker-dealers to invest in pre-IPO companies through its state of the art platform GEM (Growth Equity Marketplace), today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Jonathan A. Clark, as President, USA, and Dan Sanders, as Executive Vice President, Private Markets. Together, these leaders will support the company's growth and further enhance its ability to provide sell-side broker-dealers access to the growing private markets.
KPMG Continues Crypto Movement with NFT Purchase

The move to purchase the World of Women is intended to encourage more women to venture into the NFT space. The Canadian branch of KPMG has acquired the World of Women (WoW) NFT #2681, blue skin and wavy-haired woman NFT for 25 ETH marking its first foray into the fast-paced asset class, alongside an Ethereum Name Service domain name. This was revealed by an announcement made by the bank on February 28.
