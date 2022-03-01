ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Master plan process begins on Coleman Community Park

By Victoria Lopez
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnCWi_0eSeaMUR00

COLORADO SPRING — The master plan process has begun Tuesday for the Norman “Bulldog” Coleman Community Park.

LOCAL NEWS: First statewide prison radio station launches in Colorado

The master plan process will provide recommendations for the eventual design, development, and construction of the park.

As part of the process, the community will be engaged frequently to help identify and prioritize how to improve, program, and manage this land to best meet the needs of Colorado Springs residents both now and in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s918d_0eSeaMUR00

Master plans are an exciting and important first step in developing a park… This signals to our community that a new park is on the way. Our city, and this part of the city in particular, has grown by leaps and bounds and is in need of additional sports fields and a new place for outdoor recreation. We look forward to working closely with community members and stakeholders through this master plan process to design and eventually build a place where we’re all excited and proud to come together to play.

Karen Palus, Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services director

Located in Eastern Colorado Springs, the park is named after Norman “Bulldog” Coleman, a retired U.S. Navy admiral and passionate advocate for local business and philanthropy.

Prior to his death in 1994, Coleman chaired the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Council and the United Fund, a precursor to the United Way of the Pikes Peak Region.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman killed by train in Colorado Springs

The 70-acre park site is currently mostly undeveloped. It is adjacent to Sand Creek, as well as UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, and Ragain Field, formerly the Switchbacks soccer stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cRxB_0eSeaMUR00

Acquired in 1995 by the city, Coleman Park is envisioned to function similarly to Memorial or John Venezia parks with sports fields and a universally accessible playground.

Among other things, the Coleman Park master plan will focus on trail connectivity, a potential offsite southern detention pond, and an overlook.

STATE NEWS: Arresting Morphew was ‘worst decision that you can make,’ CBI agent says

The master planning project is funded through voter approval of ballot issue 2B in the November 2019 election, which allowed the City to retain $7 million in excess of 2018 TABOR revenue for the predetermined park and trail projects citywide.

The total cost of the master plan is $247,000, and the process will be conducted by Colorado-based Wenk Associates and overseen by the PRCS department.

The plan is expected to be finalized in the spring of 2023 with construction to follow as funding becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Nonprofit supports Colorado Springs with free clothes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Universal Education Foundation, an organization that provides educational classes for parents and youth to create a balance within the family, set out to find creative ways to keep on giving. “We want to reach out to the community, and offer support, without asking anything in return,” said UEF president, Tami Urbanek. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs’ Krispy Kreme to hold job fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ soon-to-be opened Krispy Kreme is looking for its future staff. The Colorado Springs branch is hiring for all positions including an assistant manager, a shift supervisor, a production specialists, and team members. On Tuesday, March 8, the branch will hold a job fair from noon to 7 p.m. During […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dr. Nicholas Gledich tapped as D11’s interim superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The D11 Board of Education has appointed Dr. Nicholas Gledich as the acting/interim superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11. He will start on March 8, 2022. Dr. Daniel Hoff was originally placed as acting superintendent, however, Gledich will now take Hoff’s place. Gledich is the former superintendent of D11, having […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Volunteers help clean up trash in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, COLO – Over 50 volunteers lent a helping hand for Clean up Cañon City Day this weekend. Cleaning up broken TVs, tires, weeding, and raking leaves were some of the challenges faced by crews on Saturday. Canon Signature Mortgage sponsored this event and provided free lunch. “The sad part of this story is […]
CANON CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Olde Town Arvada’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival returns

ARVADA, Colo. — After a two-year hiatus, Olde Town Arvada’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival is set to return to the historic downtown area. On March 12, from noon to six p.m., participants can enjoy over 50 vendors and food trucks as well as a kids zone. The event will also feature two stages with live music […]
ARVADA, CO
KXRM

Mask order lifted for Pueblo schools

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo students and staff members now have permission to ditch their facial coverings while in school. Due to improving COVID-19 conditions in Pueblo County, including declining case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s (PDPHE) 1st Revised Public Health Order enacted on Jan. 26 has been rescinded. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Polar Plunge in Pueblo raises over $20,000

PUEBLO, COLO – The Polar Plunge returned to Pueblo this weekend. The event is hosted by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and raises money for the Special Olympics of Colorado. The pandemic meant no plunging at the Pueblo Reservoir for the last two years. But Saturday, 140 people showed up to bring the fundraiser back […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uchealth Park#U S Navy#Military Affairs Council#The United Fund
KXRM

Colorado Springs Starbucks workers demand unionization

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hourly workers at one of Colorado Springs’ Starbucks locations are demanding union recognition as workers across the country join the nationwide Starbucks Workers United movement. Monday morning, several hourly workers at Starbuck’s 1455 S Nevada Avenue location, which is across from Maggie’s Farm Marijuana Dispensary, demanded union recognition from CEO Kevin […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD K9 Ozzie celebrates ninth birthday!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of Colorado Springs’ finest is celebrating a big birthday! Monday, March 7, marks Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Ozzie’s ninth birthday. Ozzie serves in Patrol and Narcotics and has been on a total of 3,108 calls for service. To reward himself for his hard work, Ozzie received some of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Roadwork planned for E Woodmen Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County crews will begin concrete maintenance at the southeast corner median island for the East Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road intersection on March 14. The northeast corner for the East Woodmen ROad and McLaughlin Road intersection will be worked on during this project as well. Drivers should be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Share your snow pics with FOX21!

COLORADO SPRINGS – Snow has returned to Southern Colorado, and we at FOX21 News want to see how the flakes are flying in your neck of the woods. Just email your pictures to news@fox21news.com, and they could appear online or on our news broadcast! Here are some of the pictures and videos that have been […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
KXRM

Drivers warned of icy roads in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is warning drivers of icy roads in the city on Monday morning, following a storm system that moved through the area over the weekend. >> Check road conditions in your area PPD is reminding drivers to slow down, give themselves extra time, and drive according to conditions to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Students nominated to military service academies

COLORADO SPRINGS – Saturday, some of Colorado’s brightest and best high school graduates received their nominations from Congressman Doug Lamborn to the nation’s military academies. To get the nomination from the congressman, The students have to go through testing and an interview with a panel. “These Coloradans have demonstrated a remarkable level of talent, work ethic, […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Kitchen fire leads to apartment evacuation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An apartment was evacuated after a fire broke out inside one of the units, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). CSFD responded to Park at Penrose Apartments just before 2:47 p.m. Monday after a kitchen fire broke out at 3955 Harmony Drive. Everybody inside building #C-525 was evacuated. At […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

WATCH: Moose spotted in Keystone

KEYSTONE, COLO – A pair of moose caught walking along a snowy landscape in Keystone, Colorado. This footage was published by Twitter user @RehabStaffer, who said it was captured by their Nest camera. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says until the late 1970s, only a few stray moose would wander into northern Colorado from herds in […]
KEYSTONE, CO
KXRM

State leaders celebrate health care bill

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) held a press conference Friday, along with Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, to announce the introduction of HB22-1278. The bill creates the Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) to ensure Coloradans can access behavioral health care regardless of where they live in the state or their ability to pay. […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Try this 12-week fitness challenge to get in shape

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s the time of year when a lot of our New Year’s resolutions have fallen by the wayside. So, it’s time to get fit with FOX21 News! Sandi Griffin joined the Morning News team on Monday to share the details of her 12-week challenge and help you lead a healthier life. This […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs breaks ties with Russian sister city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs has terminated its relationship with its sister city, Smolensk, Russia. The move comes as city officials recognize Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who are fighting to protect their country from Russian troops. “We recognize their bravery and commitment as we pray for Ukraine and hope for an […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs dreams of rails, bike lanes, & trolleys

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Subreddit has several users dreaming about improved public transportation systems. The Subreddit titled “Budget and politics aside, what would be your ideal public transit project(s) in COS” spurred over 100 comments, many of which detailed a future where light rails, trams, bike lanes, and trolleys could usher commuters to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy