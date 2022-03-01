ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Can High Oil Prices Do for Clean Energy ETFs?

By Elle Caruso
etftrends.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) gained 4.3% last week, driven by speculation of tough sanctions on Russia for its war with Ukraine that will further tighten the global oil supply. Crude oil briefly touched $100/ barrel last week — the first time in seven years — and prompted...

www.etftrends.com

Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
Seeking Alpha

Oil and gas stocks lead the way as crude prices recoup losses

Energy (XLE +1.7%) is the only S&P sector posting a gain in Wednesday's trading, rebounding from yesterday's downturn with support from a bounce in oil prices. March WTI crude (CL1:COM) +2.3% to $94.24/bbl, after closing Tuesday with a 3.6% drop, while April Brent (CO1:COM) +2.2% to $95.37/bbl, after falling 3.3% as Russia pulled back some of its troops near Ukraine.
rigzone.com

Will Boycotts of Russia Oil and Gas Exports Develop?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, OPEC+ policy, U.S. supply and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch in...
MarketWatch

Oil and gas stocks surge as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends crude futures to multiyear high

Shares of oil and gas companies traded broadly higher Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil futures to multiyear highs. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rallied 2.6% in premarket trading, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. The biggest gainers were shares of Marathon Oil Corp. , which ran up 4.6%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which climbed 4.1%. Among other more-active components, shares of Chevron Corp. hiked up 3.6%, Exxon Mobil Corp. advanced 1.7% and Halliburton Co. rose 2.4%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures surged 6.8% to the highest levels seen since August 2014, and natural gas futures jumped 5.3%, while futures for the S&P 500 dropped 2.6% toward a nine-month low.
Axios

Russia's war shakes energy markets

Oil prices jumped above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014 and European gas prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine, an assault with far-reaching consequences for energy markets and geopolitics. Driving the news: The global benchmark Brent crude is up by around $8, trading at roughly $105 per...
BBC

Oil price rises again as buyers shun Russian crude

The cost of oil surged on Wednesday, as traders snapped up non-Russian oil, increasing the chance of further price rises at UK forecourts. Brent crude - the global benchmark for oil prices - passed $113 a barrel, its highest level since June 2014. Traders are struggling to sell Russian oil,...
Reuters

Germany seizes Russian billionaire Usmanov's yacht -Forbes

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German authorities have seized a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov who has faced European Union sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Forbes reported, citing sources in the yacht industry. The 512-foot yacht, Dilbar, was taken in the northern port...
WSLS

OPEC sticks to plan of gradual output hikes as crude soars

NEW YORK – The leaders of OPEC and its oil-producing allies are sticking with their plan to gradually increase oil production while Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles markets, reshapes alliances, kills civilians and sends the price of crude skyrocketing. The OPEC+ coalition of oil producers — made up of...
