What Can High Oil Prices Do for Clean Energy ETFs?

Shares of oil and gas companies traded broadly higher Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil futures to multiyear highs. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rallied 2.6% in premarket trading, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. The biggest gainers were shares of Marathon Oil Corp. , which ran up 4.6%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which climbed 4.1%. Among other more-active components, shares of Chevron Corp. hiked up 3.6%, Exxon Mobil Corp. advanced 1.7% and Halliburton Co. rose 2.4%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures surged 6.8% to the highest levels seen since August 2014, and natural gas futures jumped 5.3%, while futures for the S&P 500 dropped 2.6% toward a nine-month low.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO