Why Alcoa Stock Jumped as Much as 13.5% Today

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
 6 days ago

What happened

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) , one of the world's largest aluminum companies, rose as much as 13.5% on Tuesday. The move appears to be a response to the company's presentation at an industry conference, from which there was one really notable takeaway.

So what

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum maker, offering the aluminum inputs bauxite and alumina as well as finished aluminum. It is one of the largest names in the sector and the decisions it makes can have material implications for the rest of its industry. Right now, however, there are broader factors that have investors excited about the metal, which has run up sharply in price. Notably, there appears to be a supply/demand mismatch, and indications are that aluminum supply will remain tight. This means high prices could be here to stay for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLbHe_0eSeZsOi00

Image source: Getty Images.

High prices in the commodity space often lead producers to invest in expanding their capacity, which eventually leads to prices coming back down as supply syncs back up with demand. However, at the industry conference, Alcoa reiterated a previous statement that it has no current plans to build any new production facilities, nor will it in the near future bring any currently shuttered facilities back online, other than one in Brazil that it had already planned to restart. That suggests that supply will continue to lag for a longer period of time and, likely, keep the metal's price buoyant.

Alcoa, however, isn't exactly promising never to introduce new supply. It is developing a clean production technology that it believes will be ready for prime time before it could actually design, locate, and build a new smelter. Thus, this is near-term good news, but perhaps not a long-term support to the aluminum market.

Now what

Aluminum is a commodity, so supply and demand shifts can play havoc with prices, as can geopolitical issues. Those, in turn, can have material impacts on producers like Alcoa, as their top and bottom lines are directly impacted by commodity price swings. With aluminum prices high, Alcoa's stock has been on fire, rising more than 200% over the past year. While its commitment to refrain from bringing on new production capacity online is, perhaps, a good thing in the near term, treading carefully is advisable. A lot of good news appears to have been priced into Alcoa stock already. It's worth noting that as of 2:45 p.m. ET, it had given back a majority of its previous gains and was up just 5.6%.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

