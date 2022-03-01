ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

By Dana Hawley
Cadillac News
 2 days ago

Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out...

www.cadillacnews.com

Related
Us Weekly

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year extensions for each. Going into the fall season, the shows will be entering season 11, season 8 and season 10, respectively.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Series Renewed for Fifth and Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Just hours ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, "Season 5, and step on it," before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

10 of the most popular free TV channels on Roku

Roku device owners will be turning to the company’s built-in streaming service to watch tons of new movies in the coming days, plus Roku originals like Reno 911! Defunded, coming February 25, as well as big news events like President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. This is one place where Roku especially shines, because while you can include all your paid streaming subscriptions here in one place, you also get access to tons of free Roku channels.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Free Roku channels 2022: Here are the best free streaming TV channels

There are now so many streaming services on the market that it’s difficult to keep up with them all, much less afford them all. In fact, it can all be so overwhelming that some viewers choose to ignore the paid services and watch content for free instead. As long as you own a device to stream on, you can watch hours of content without spending a dime.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, February 16

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. Yesterday Netflix released its Global Weekly Top 10 for the week of Feb. 7-13, and the list is topped by Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series about New York City scam icon Anna Delvey, who convinced people who should have known better that she was a German heiress. The show was watched for a cumulative 77.3 million hours, the best performance for an English-language show since Inventing Anna star Julia Garner's other show, Ozark, reached the peak of its binge-watch moment a couple weeks ago. It's still No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list as of Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's followed in the top 5 by the same lineup from yesterday and Monday: reality dating show Love Is Blind at No. 2, romance drama Sweet Magnolias at No. 3, Korean zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead — which is the most globally popular Netflix Original of 2022 so far by a considerable margin, and the third-most-watched show not in English in Netflix history — at No. 4, and crime thriller Ozark at No. 5.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
CBS News

TV shows canceled or ended in 2022

It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS

