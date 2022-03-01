G-SHOCK and M.C. Overalls Collaborate On Limited Edition DW-5600

When it comes to crafting playful footwear colorways, and its Nike SB sub-label definitely don’t hold back. Every year, the skateboarding brand will often spruce up its classic silhouettes with wild patterns, color palettes and themes, and one that is expected to hit the market this year is this Nike SB Dunk Low “Cherry” colorway. There’s speculation that this rendition could be part of the imprint’s 4/20 Pack this year, but that still remains to be confirmed.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO