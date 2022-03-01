ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

G-SHOCK and M.C. Overalls Collaborate On Limited Edition DW-5600

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG-SHOCK and British workwear label M.C. Overalls have collaborated on the limited edition DW-5600MCO-1ER. Based on the DW-5600, one of the original G-SHOCK designs from the 1980s, the watch features a...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Responsibility"

This year, big things are coming from Jordan Brand, especially for the Air Jordan 2. So far, the silhouette has collaborations with Union LA, J Balvin and A Ma Maniére in the pipeline, but now we’re learning that the model also has another special iteration that will be dropping this year — the Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air Force 1 Low Appears in Carbon Fiber Weave

For the 40th-anniversary of Bruce Kilgore‘s iconic Air Force 1 silhouette, a large number of iterations have been introduced this year including its “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless” series, “City Pack,” and now a black colorway incorporating industrial details. The upcoming AF1 Lows feature a black leather...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Various Shades of Red Outfit the Nike SB Dunk Low "Cherry"

When it comes to crafting playful footwear colorways, and its Nike SB sub-label definitely don’t hold back. Every year, the skateboarding brand will often spruce up its classic silhouettes with wild patterns, color palettes and themes, and one that is expected to hit the market this year is this Nike SB Dunk Low “Cherry” colorway. There’s speculation that this rendition could be part of the imprint’s 4/20 Pack this year, but that still remains to be confirmed.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 "Static" Is Officially Re-Releasing

Kanye West‘s YEEZY partnership with has produced dozens of sought-after styles, but none broke the mold like the YEEZY BOOST 700 and the subsequent V2. Now, the 700 V2 “Static” has been given its official re-release date, meaning one of the finest pairs from this collaboration is about to return.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G Shock#British#London Store#Urwerk
hypebeast.com

Nike LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" Joins the Latest Cereal-Inspired Releases

LeBron James continues to honor the fan-favorite cereal in his latest release. Just last month, the “Fruity Pebbles” series takes on the Nike LeBron 19 Low silhouette in “Magic Fruity Pebbles.”. Now, Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” will be hitting retailers later this holiday season, marking the...
SHOPPING
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Special-Edition G-Wagen Edition 550

Mercedes is introducing a new special-edition version of the G-wagen called the Edition 550. It comes in either red, grey, or white and has black bumpers and fender flares, along with a special badge. The interior has fancier leather and carbon-fiber trim. The G-wagen briefly exited Mercedes-Benz's lineup along with...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Eames and Reebok Reunite for Club C "Composition & Dot Pattern" Pack

Following the release of a Club C “Monotone Pack” in October of last year, Eames Office and Reebok are back for the duo’s second and final iteration of Reebok’s classic Club C silhouette. The upcoming “Dot Pattern & Composition Pack” dresses two Reebok Club C’s in one of the Eames couple’s most beloved textile prints and one of Ray Eames‘ most iconic paintings.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
TechRadar

Casio's latest retro G-Shock watch is a blast of 1990s nostalgia

Casio has launched a new retro-style G-Shock watch inspired by the internet circa 1995. The limited edition DW-6900 is a collaboration between Casio and Paradise Youth Club, a fashion brand based in Indonesia that specializes in '90s style streetwear. The watch features a bright green face and main button, plus...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Lizzie Armanto Unveils Her First Signature Shoe With Vans Skateboarding

Very seldom does the sneaker industry see females receive their own signature silhouettes, but Vans Skateboarding is here to shake up the game. American-Finnish professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto has now been tapped by the Anaheim-based company to design her own model, and it’s fittingly titled The Lizzie. This historical moment marks Vans’ first signature skateboarding shoe designed by a woman in 20 years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This $4,000 titanium beauty is the ultimate square G-Shock

Do you want the very best Casio offers in manufacturing, design, and technology from your new G-Shock, all wrapped up in that highly recognizable square case? In other words, the ultimate version of a truly classic G-Shock watch? If so, the new MRG-B5000B is exactly the model you will want, provided cost is no object. We’ve been wearing it.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Mr Crunch Limited Edition Leatherman multitool $199

Today premium multitool maker Leatherman launched the first Garage product in the form of Mr Crunch. Ther Garage marketplace has been created to enable the brand’s engineers and designers to launch unique products with small production runs. Mr Crunch is the first multitool to be made available in the...
YOUTUBE
hypebeast.com

‘TAGGED’ Unpacks DJ Khaled’s Collection of Super Rare Nikes

In its latest episode, HYPEBEAST’s TAGGED series delves into the collection of one of the biggest sneakerheads in the world, none other than DJ Khaled. In January, Khaled posted a video on his Instagram unboxing a pair of the highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Lows that first debuted in June 2021 at the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 22 showcase. “This is unbelievable. Look at this,” Khaled says as he shows off the sneaker in an exclusive red and white color way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Pas Normal Studios Taps Pirelli For Limited-Edition Anniversary Collaboration

Following the launch of its “Escapism” capsule last month, Cycling label Pas Normal Studios has unveiled its new collaborative collection alongside Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The capsule — which is available in extremely limited quantities — comprises a T-shirt, bidon, socks, cap and...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Beats and Eastside Golf Release Limited-Edition Headphones

Beats and Eastside Golf just released their limited-edition collaborative headphones to support the Morehouse College Division 1 golf team. The Beats x Eastside Golf headphone design incorporates a royal blue with gold beside the band that displays the brand’s mantra “Be Authentic”. While they are not available to purchase, everyone from the Morehouse Golf Team was gifted this limited edition headset, along with Eastside Golf apparel and accessories.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Batman’ Limited-Edition Tourbillon Watch Costs $100K

Among the many Warner Bros.-licensed products that are rolling out in tandem with the release of the highly anticipated The Batman movie —  ranging from Lanvin and EleVen by Venus Williams apparel to Carhartt hoodies, Puma sneakers, Funko Pop! figures and Emilie Heathe nail polish — likely the most expensive item in the mix is a luxury timepiece. Revealed Tuesday, The Batman Tourbillon Watch — an official license with Swiss design studio and manufacturer Kross Studio — retails at a price fit for Bruce Wayne: $100,000.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman' Secures China Release, Marking Return of U.S. Superhero MoviesRobert Pattinson Says...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Reliving 50 Years of the Iconic Smiley Brand

Whether viewed as a symbol of hope or used as an expressive emoji, Smiley’s history is one of positivity and innovation. As well as being interwoven within culture and forming part of our everyday lexicon, it’s a lifestyle brand that boasts over 400 global partners that has a presence in near enough every industry.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

A 700-Year-Old National Treasure Katana Has Been Located in Australia

One of Japan‘s national treasures could have just potentially been located. A Katana made by one of the greatest swordsmiths of the 14th century — Etchu Norishige — has wound up in Melbourne, Australia. The katana was originally crafted in Nei — modern-day Toyama Prefecture — and somehow ended up in the hands of the 27th samurai lord of the Shimazu clan. It was then gifted to the Kagoshima Shrine approximately 200 years ago.
JAPAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy