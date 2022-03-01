G-SHOCK and M.C. Overalls Collaborate On Limited Edition DW-5600

Among the many Warner Bros.-licensed products that are rolling out in tandem with the release of the highly anticipated The Batman movie — ranging from Lanvin and EleVen by Venus Williams apparel to Carhartt hoodies, Puma sneakers, Funko Pop! figures and Emilie Heathe nail polish — likely the most expensive item in the mix is a luxury timepiece.
Revealed Tuesday, The Batman Tourbillon Watch — an official license with Swiss design studio and manufacturer Kross Studio — retails at a price fit for Bruce Wayne: $100,000.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman' Secures China Release, Marking Return of U.S. Superhero MoviesRobert Pattinson Says...
Comments / 0