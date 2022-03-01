Oregon liquor stores pull Russian-made liquor

You've most likely spotted Bulleit Bourbon from afar, given its distinctive, crooked orange label (there's a specific reason behind this, but you'll have to carry on reading to find out). According to Diageo, Bulleit reigns in the "top-selling" whiskey category across America, pioneering in the "rye-forward" department, ultimately leaving you with a bold, spicy flavor with notes of oak, nutmeg, and maple, buttoned up with a particularly dry and satin finish. You'll also take note of its alluring amber color. It's aged to perfection too. "Our aging philosophy is simple: We wait until our bourbon is ready," Bulleit asserts. The brand has seized countless awards, such as winning Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The credentials are apparent, and if you haven't sipped a glass of Bulleit yet, we're sure you'll be whisked away to a land of euphoria. However, before you take another sip, we'd like to arm you with everything you need to know about this iconic bourbon brand. Yep, this includes the ugly too.

