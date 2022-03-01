ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon liquor stores pull Russian-made liquor

 2 days ago

On Monday, Feb. 28 the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission (OLCC) directed the operators of Oregon’s independently owned liquor stores to stop selling all Russian manufactured distilled spirits. The OLCC has sequestered the remaining supply of Russian spirits in its Portland warehouse. The Russian manufactured liquor products listed...

