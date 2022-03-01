Hageman to hold town halls with Sen. Rand Paul

U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman will host town halls with Kentucky’s Sen. Rand Paul on Monday in Cheyenne and Gillette.

With Donald Trump’s endorsement in tow, Hageman is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming’s lone House seat. Hageman has also been endorsed by Paul.

Paul has been to Wyoming recently, as he also visited the Legislature during the first week of the state’s budget session.

“It is a terrific honor to welcome Sen. Paul to our state, because he is a national leader in the conservative movement and truly in step with our belief in liberty and freedom we all have here in Wyoming,” Hageman said in a statement. “I am grateful for his support and willingness to come visit with us, because this shows how important it is that we take our only House seat back for the people of Wyoming.”

Hageman entered the race in early September, after Cheney endured months of backlash for her vote to impeach the former president and her repeated rebukes of his actions on Jan. 6. Hageman’s candidacy is by far Cheney’s toughest reelection challenge since she first sought Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat in 2016.

“I’ve had the chance to meet with Harriet Hageman and discuss our shared conservative view of the role of the federal government, and I am pleased to endorse her candidacy completely and fully, and without reservation,” Paul said when he endorsed her in December. “Harriet represents the spirit of Wyoming, which is full of people who want to live their lives without the oppressive weight of the federal government on their backs.”

Normally, Wyoming’s House race receives little attention outside the state’s borders. This time around, the contest has taken on national significance thanks to the battle between Cheney and Trump. That battle has attracted unprecedented amounts of outside financial contributions and media attention.

Most recently, the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney over her service on the House committee investigating the Jan.6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The censure was decided by voice vote of the 168-member committee. The resolution was co-sponsored by Frank Eathorne, the chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party.

That censure came almost a year to the day after the Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure the congresswoman for her vote to impeach Trump. Wyoming GOP leadership has also voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican, which is a symbolic move. She can still run in the Republican primary.

Cheney has shown no sign of backing down, arguing Trump represents a threat to the rule of law in the U.S.