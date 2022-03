The Dark Knight. The Caped Crusader. The World's Greatest Detective. The Batman. Stalking the darkness of Gotham City on a self-appointed crusade against criminals in the corrupt city having witnessed the murder of his parents as a child, Batman is one of the most popular and most iconic characters in the world of comics. In the more than 80 years since his debut, the vigilante superhero has seen many incarnations on both page and screen and this week, the latest debuts with Matt Reeves' The Batman. Portrayed by Robert Pattinson, the film is set to deliver a new take on this iconic and beloved character so ahead of the Dark Knight's latest live-action appearance in The Batman, here's what you need to know about Gotham's protector.

