Big Peoria developments on track in 2022

Peoria is a growth town and that will continue through 2022 and beyond as the city has a number of new and ongoing projects on tap this year.

Planning Manager Lorie Dever said there are some exciting projects coming down the pipeline this year, some of them rather complex.

“There will be some heady development coming before the planning and zoning commission this year,” she said.

Stadium Point

In April 2021, the Peoria City Council approved a development agreement with master developers Steinhauer Properties and American Life to create Stadium Point, an ambitious $500 million live-work-play project in the P83 Entertainment District.

This year, the project will undergo some refinements and public input, regarding Parcel 2A, located next to the Peoria Sports Complex. Requests include to amend the planned-area development agreement for a change in building height and enhance design standards to include digital signs.

These requests are expected to come before the planing and zoning commission and city council.

“We are excited for this moving forward ... They are trying to create a much more entertainment and urban feel, if you will,” Dever said. “The developer is asking for additional height. It is envisioned for 10 stories, but they want more height.”

Minimum development requirements for the project include at least 400,000 square feet of class A office, a full-service hotel with up to 200 keys, a 200 unit mid-rise apartment building, 30,000 square feet of signature retail, dining and entertainment, as well as an activity plaza of public open space.

The Trailhead

It appears the anticipated mixed-use development The Trailhead in the Happy Valley corridor of Peoria will see some movement this year.

The 39-acre upscale project proposed for the northeast corner of 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley was delayed in 2019 to modify the property’s land use.

The complex project is on state and private land, with a number of moving parts including commercial, residential, worship and office. Additionally, the project has multiple cases under review, including two Planned Area Developments with a portion of the site within the Alora Vita Planned Community District, causing a need to create a brand new Planned Area Development.

“This will be a multi-part conversation,” Dever said.

Rovey Farms

Long-time West Valley agricultural presence Rovey Family Farms has begun the process to bring a new master-planned development to the area of Northern and 83rd avenues that will cover two cities and nearly 350 acres.

The complex Legacy Point project features residential, mixed-use, commercial, industrial and business uses. The project includes a number of cases going through both Peoria and Glendale.

Because of the mix of uses, conventional zoning is not adequate for this project, officials have said.

Earlier this year, the Peoria City Council approved a proposal to annex part of the property into the city establishing an initial zoning from Maricopa County rural 43 (RU-43) and heavy industrial (IND-3) to city zoning suburban ranch (SR-43) and heavy industrial (I-2).

The Peoria City Council also approved a minor general plan amendment to change the land use map for 78.3 acres from employment business commerce to traditional residential, with 2-5 dwelling units per acre.

Additionally, the council approved a rezone of 346 acres from suburban ranch (SR-43), intermediate commercial (C-2), light industrial (I-1) and Heavy Industrial (I-2) to Legacy Point Planned Area Development (PAD).

Moving forward in 2022, the developers will continue to refine the project.

On the residential side, the city is in review of a Preliminary Plat application filed by Shea Homes for the subdivision of 80.51 acres into 317 detached, single-family residential lots with typical lot sizes ranging between 5,527 square feet and 6,899 square feet.

On the industrial side, the city is in review of a site plan for a 154,289-square-foot distribution facility on a 17.5 acre parcel at the southwest corner of 75th Avenue and Golden Lane.

Lake Pleasant Parkway and Jomax Road

Dever said the intersection of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Jomax is not so much a project but an area with three projects that have gained significant interest and pressure.

There are plans for two multifamily communities — Pinnacle Vista with a proposed 60 units on 4.8 acres, as well as Prestige Homes with a proposed 179 units on 8.8 acres. Both projects have received public input at neighborhood meetings, resulting in plans for refinements.

However, there is no date set yet on consideration by the planning commission or city council.

The third project is a proposal for a Hilton Home 2 Suites, an extended stay brand from the hotelier.

“Until we have something formal, that is where we are in the discussion,” Dever said.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.