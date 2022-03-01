ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, OH

Smithville eighth graders win WCAL boys basketball tournament

By Submitted
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 6 days ago
The eighth grade Green Middle School boys’ basketball team captured the WCAL title in tournament play on Monday, February 7 at John R. Lea Middle School. The team went 7-6 during the regular season. In tournament play, they won over Chippewa 37-30 and beat Norwayne 36-31 before defeating Hillsdale 40-35 in the finals.

Members of championship team include Mason Shutt, Reuben Carr, Jax Riggenbach, Brock Cannon, Noah Meyer, Mason Rodhe, Luke DeRodes, Josh Yates, Burton Buckene and Coach Bill Besancon.

