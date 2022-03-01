Parson taps longtime official as acting Missouri health director following previous head's resignation

JEFFERSON CITY — Longtime Missouri health official Paula Nickelson will serve as the state's new acting department director, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday.

Parson's appointment comes less than a month after his previous nominee to permanently occupy the position had his Senate confirmation derailed by anti-vaccine Republican senators and resigned.

Nickelson's title of acting director means she will not be subject to Senate confirmation. Parson said he "looks at her as the director" and said "she could technically be the acting director for my next three years." He did not say whether or not he would eventually submit her name to be permanent director.

Nickelson has worked within the Department of Health and Senior Services for 22 years, working in areas of maternal-child health, chronic disease prevention and emergency preparedness and response. Nickelson was appointed deputy director of the department on Feb. 1, when Richard Moore, the general counsel, took the interim head role.

"We've all learned much during the COVID response, and public health recognizes we will be continuing to learn from the research and reviews of this response effort for decades," Nickelson said.

She said "with regard to COVID, masks, vaccine, social distancing and therapeutics all play a role, all are useful and should be available to each of us as we make personal choices about how best to safeguard our own health, and the health of our family members, in consultation with our personal physician."

Nickelson described much of the responsibility and duties of the role as personal as well as professional. She pledged to focus the department's efforts on "public health and health care workforce issues," as well as "the leading causes of morbidity and mortality, with an emphasis on health equity."

Donald Kauerauf, a longtime Illinois health official who Parson nominated in summer 2021, resigned earlier this month as director after several hardline Republican senators took issue with his endorsement of vaccination and other public health measures (Kauerauf did not support masking or vaccine mandates). Parson called the saga an "embarrassment."

Asked by the News-Leader what the department's role should be in countering misinformation and conspiracies about COVID-19 and vaccines that frequently circle social media, Nickelson said she believes "that government should be transparent to the public."

"The vaccine plays a very important role, as do masks, as do social distancing, as do therapeutics," she said.

Parson said Nickelson's appointment was in part due to a desire "to get stability in the department." Prior to Kauerauf's nomination and resignation, Robert Knodell, Parson's deputy chief of staff, led the department in an acting role. Missouri's previous permanent director, Dr. Randall Williams, resigned in April 2021.

Nickelson led efforts during earlier stages of the pandemic to set up antibody infusion sites and coordinate emergency health care staffing throughout the state. She was frequently in communication with hospitals and local officials throughout last summer's Delta variant surge, according to earlier emails and documents obtained by the News-Leader.

She will start in the position effective immediately, department spokesperson Lisa Cox said.

The governor, a Republican, said he had not spoken to Senate leadership regarding his decision to not name a new permanent director subject to the chamber's confirmation.

"I'm not sure it's necessary for the governor to go out and ask the Senate," Parson said. "I think it's their job to confirm the director. And they have that choice to make, but I don't think the process of who we select to the cabinet is part of the duties of the Senate. That's the duty of the governor's office."

