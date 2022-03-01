ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDOT Awards Grants Statewide to Help Communities Manage Congestion and Reduce Emissions

By Jonson Kuhn
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Transportation demand management grants will fund planning efforts, car-share programs, micro-mobility and other initiatives The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is awarding $492,000 in grants to communities and organizations around the state to help relieve [...] This post CDOT Awards Grants Statewide to Help Communities Manage Congestion and Reduce Emissions previously appeared...

northfortynews

Fort Collins is seeking Community Input on Trash and Recycling Collection

City will Explore Creating a Community-wide Contract for Household Trash and Recycling Collection   Fort Collins City Council has adopted several priorities to reach sustainability goals, one of which explores creating a community-wide contract for [...] This post Fort Collins is seeking Community Input on Trash and Recycling Collection previously appeared on North Forty News.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Generation Wild and Children’s Hospital Colorado Partner to Bring Back “Say Hi with a Snowman” Initiative

Campaign Returns for its Second Year to Bring Patients’ Snowmen to Life Generation Wild, a movement from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), has announced its partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) to bring back the “Say [...] This post Generation Wild and Children’s Hospital Colorado Partner to Bring Back “Say Hi with a Snowman” Initiative previously appeared on North Forty News.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Fort Collins Chamber Announces Talent 2022 Summit

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2022 Virtual Talent Summit on April 6 from 8:30 to 10:00 am. This year’s theme: Re-Thinking the Way We Work, will offer the business community the opportunity [...] This post Fort Collins Chamber Announces Talent 2022 Summit previously appeared on North Forty News.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

USDA Forest Service Announces Hiring Event

The Forest Service is hiring hundreds of foresters and forestry technicians across the nation. Forester jobs are open from February 25, through March 10. Forestry technician jobs are open from March 11, through March 21. Jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding locations across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, and across the country.
AGRICULTURE
northfortynews

Today’s Weather: 3/3/22

Hello Northern Colorado!  Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed with an average high around 67F and winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy with an average low around 36F and winds light [...] This post Today’s Weather: 3/3/22 previously appeared on North Forty News.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Larimer County Conserves 428-Acre Quarter Circle Lazy H Ranch Near Livermore

Fort Collins Natural Areas and Great Outdoors Colorado have partnered with Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) to conserve 428 acres of the 2,225-acre Quarter Circle Lazy H Ranch, which is owned by Chris and Janeth Hansen, via conservation easement in north Larimer County. This particular conservation easement is located within the Livermore Land Conservation Priority Area identified in the Larimer County Open Lands Master Plan and along the Red Feather Lakes Road (W. County Road 74E) corridor.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $7,000 For the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer and Weld County

Serving the community is at the heart of what the Human Bean Northern Colorado does. Each month their promotions are designed to give back to different nonprofits and causes. During the month of January, all Human Bean Northern Colorado locations donated one dollar from every 8-ounce Lil Bean drink to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Larimer and Weld County. Collectively, they raised $7,060.
WELD COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

USDA Forest Service Receives Funding in Rocky Mountain Region to Recover from 2020 and 2021 Wildfires

USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region will receive approximately $85 million to recover and restore national forests, watersheds, and communities impacted by 2020 and 2021 wildfires. The funding is a share of the $1.36 Billion of supplemental appropriations provided to the Forest Service through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering...
AGRICULTURE
northfortynews

The Group Builds Something ‘Amazing’ in Timnath

The Group Real Estate embraces the slogan “Build Amazing Things.” And with their brand new Timnath location, they’re practicing what they preach. This unique real estate office opening on February 14—coinciding with The Group’s 46th anniversary—combines the comforts of home with the capabilities of the latest customer-service technology. From its 28-foot-high ceilings and rich wood finishes to its elegant lighting fixtures and in-house coffee shop (complete with a professional barista behind the counter), the Timnath office redefines how real estate business gets done in Northern Colorado.
TIMNATH, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

