Hemet Teen Skateboarder Critically Hurt After Being Shoved Into Traffic

HEMET (CBSLA) – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shoved into traffic and struck by a car in Hemet late Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stetson Avenue and Seven Hills Drive.

According to Hemet police, the victim was skateboarding when he was met by a group of youth at the intersection. During some kind of altercation, the boy was shoved into traffic and struck by a Tesla which was traveling east on Stetson.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive, police said.

The group of suspects scattered. Investigators were still working to identify them. The teen’s skateboard is also missing, police said.

The collision occurred about one mile from West Valley High School. It’s unclear if the victim or the suspects are students of the school.

The driver of the Tesla, a 52-year-old man, stayed on scene and cooperated with officers. He is not suspected of speeding or being under the influence of intoxicants, police said.

Anyone with information on the case can call detectives at 951-765-2396.