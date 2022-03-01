Judge issues injunction in legal battle between co-founders of Charlotte recruiting firm

Cybersecurity is top of mind among North Carolina employers, with leaders assessing best practices for how to engage workers in keeping the company safe. Strategies range from multi-factor authentication to anti-malware programs to zero trust. Many companies, including Charlotte's Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF), are implementing security championship programs where employees can answer questions and encourage secure practices among their colleagues. These advocates, often in non-technical roles, help connect regular employees with a company's technology experts.
Comments / 0