Judge issues injunction in legal battle between co-founders of Charlotte recruiting firm

Atrium Health's planned innovation district in midtown will be known as The Pearl. This branding is a nod to the area's vibrant Black history, including that of Pearl Street Park and the Brooklyn neighborhood. GEO Gene Woods acknowledged how the area's history has often been overlooked but also emphasized the importance of starting a new, more inclusive chapter. The innovation district will be an intersection of medical professionals, students, business owners, entrepreneurship and research. Atrium plans to break ground in the third quarter.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO