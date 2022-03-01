ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

With support from the European Union, ILO, UNICEF, and WFP partner with the Kurdistan Regional Government to reform social protection

ilo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErbil, 1 March 2021 –The Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Labour Organization (ILO), today launched a new programme to reform the social protection system...

www.ilo.org

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Flight From Ukraine: UNICEF To Support Refugees At 'Blue Dot' Hubs

As conflict in Ukraine escalates, UNICEF is scaling up its emergency response inside the country — while also racing to meet the urgent needs of vulnerable children and families on the move as they stream into Poland, Romania, Moldova and other neighboring countries. UNICEF is scaling up its emergency...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Unicef#Ilo#Wfp#The European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy