I discovered I was pregnant unexpectedly, in November 2019. My body quickly began to make it clear that my experience was not going to match society’s dominant image of a glowing, happy and relaxed pregnancy. After almost five months of constant nausea – which felt as if I was trying to hide my worst hangover every single day – I hit what I thought was rock bottom. I turned to Google for an answer to my question: “Is it normal to feel miserable when you’re pregnant?” and realised that I ticked all the boxes for antenatal depression. There was a slight sense of relief that I wasn’t the first person to feel like this. But the problem felt too big for me to deal with, and too jarring with what was expected – happiness and smiles – for me to seek any help.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 20 DAYS AGO